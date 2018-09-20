Sen. Dean Heller believes Brett Kavanaugh will eventually be confirmed to the Supreme Court, despite the "hiccup" of an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman when he was in high school, according to The Nevada Independent.

On a Wednesday call with Republicans, Heller, who is facing a tough re-election race, said he was “grateful” to the White House and President Trump for their efforts and predicted that Trump’s second pick for the Supreme Court will end up on the bench despite a scandal that has forced the Senate Judiciary Committee to postpone a vote on his nomination.

“We got a little hiccup here with the Kavanaugh nomination, we’ll get through this and we’ll get off to the races,” he said during a call arranged by the Nevada Republican Party and reported by The Nevada Independent.

The "hiccup" in question is a sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh that surfaced in recent days. Professor Christine Blasey Ford came forward publicly over the weekend, saying that Kavanaugh pinned her down and tried to take off her clothes at a 1982 high school party in suburban Maryland.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegation, calling it "completely false."

Rep. Jacky Rosen, the Nevada Democrat running against Heller, called the senator's comment about the allegation against Ford “unbelievable.”

Unbelievable: Senator Heller just dismissed a credible sexual assault allegation as a "hiccup" – and predicted Kavanaugh will still be confirmed soon. #NVSen https://t.co/jqJY2vzzlQ — Jacky Rosen (@RosenforNevada) September 20, 2018

Heller is arguably the most vulnerable GOP senator up for re-election in November. The Nevada Republican comes from a state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, and to win, he’ll need the support of people who voted for her.

With President Donald Trump in the White House, Republicans are facing an uphill battle to court female voters this year. A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found the president had a 62 percent unfavorable rating among women, 8 points worse than the rating among men. The poll was conducted prior to the public revelation of the allegation against Kavanaugh.

