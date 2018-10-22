It is no secret that winning the lottery has become the new version of the American Dream. While the odds of winning are lower than the odds of being struck by lightning on a sunny day, it’s easy to see what is drawing so many people each week to buy lottery tickets. The Powerball lottery […]

The lottery fever sweeping the nation has some billionaire hopefuls feeling worried: Can a record jackpot in your pocket be too much of a good thing?

The Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night will be offering a jackpot of at least $1.6 billion, slipping past a 2016 Powerball drawing as the largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

“Mega Millions has already entered historic territory, but it’s truly astounding to think that now the jackpot has reached an all-time" record, said Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Group and head of Maryland's lottery. “It’s hard to overstate how exciting this is.”

Los Angeles beach club worker Marcellus Jones isn't quite so sure. Jones, 26, bought three quick-pick Mega Millions tickets Sunday. But he said the thought of winning the $1.6 billion scares him. Jones has heard the stories about heartache brought on by big lottery wins. He says he's concerned about developing a drug addiction or mismanaging his fortune.

“There’s a half that says, ‘Oh, it’ll all be good,’” Jones said. “The other half says it’ll probably kill me.”

Jerald Cowan, 33, also is trying his luck with the Mega Millions. His aunt and grandmother, both of whom are losing their homes, will be set for life if he wins, Cowan says. His church will also get a piece of the prize.

Still, he said, winning worries him.

“I don’t want to get all that money and then be depressed,” Cowan said. “So I would give it to my dad and let him ration it out to me, like buy me my dream car, put me in a nice apartment, stuff like that.”

The possibility of walking away with $905 million – the value of the cash option – also concerns Greg Weed, 47, of Culver City. That is why the substitute teacher said he would tell as few people as possible.

“You’ll have relatives you’ve never heard of popping up or people who one time angered you might be suing you,” Weed said.

Weed said he would use the money to ensure that his family is taken care of, pay off debts, buy property and fund a political super PAC supporting left-wing causes. But he's not sure he would feel comfortable holding the oversize check at the winner's press conference.

“Maybe I’ll hire an actor to play myself," he said.

Reticence notwithstanding, most of America is excited about the jackpot, and ticket sales are brisk. Big pots bring new players, so here is a quick tutorial on how to get in the game.

First, find an official lottery retailer. That might be a local convenience store or gas station, beverage outlet, grocery store or pharmacy. It's a good idea to search online for participating retailers near your home or business.

If you have lucky numbers, you can pick six numbers from two different pools: choose five numbers ranging from 1-70, and choose one number ranging from 1-25 (your Mega Ball number). Or just let the computer choose randomly.

Either way, don't get too excited. You win the jackpot if you match all six numbers. The odds of that happening are a modest 1 in 302,575,350.

Upside: You win your $2 back if you match the Mega Ball, and the odds of that are only 1 in 37. And there are a bunch of ways to win a chunk of cash in between.

There's also a Mega Millions Multiplier option if you're willing to spend an extra dollar at purchase. This can, if your Megaplier ball is drawn, increase your non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times. It's complicated, but it might mean more dough in your pocket if you're lucky.

You don't need to play Multiplier to win the jackpot.

And look, if things don't go well Tuesday, there is always Wednesday. That's when Powerball's not-insignificant jackpot of at least $620 million will be drawn. And the odds of winning?

Don't ask.

