A raccoon infected with rabies attacked three people and two pets in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood before it was captured, said D.C. health officials.

On Sunday morning, D.C. Animal Control was alerted to the raccoon lurking in the Chevy Chase neighborhood, according to a statement from the D.C. Health Department.

Tests performed on the raccoon confirmed it had rabies. The animal was "humanely euthanized," the health department said.

Officials confirmed three people were attacked by the raccoon. They are all receiving post-exposure rabies treatments. Two pets also attacked by the animal were given booster vaccine and placed under confinement after being evaluated by a veterinarian.

D.C. health officials are urging people who may have encountered the raccoon to reach out.

Rabies is most commonly spread through bites from an infected animal, but can also spread through saliva or scratches.

Rabies is fatal in both humans and animals if preventative treatment isn't given right away.

