WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Sunday he is looking forward to a second meeting soon with Kim Jong Un, as he hailed a weekend conference between his secretary of State and the North Korean leader.

Trump did not provide a date or location for a follow-up summit.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "had a good meeting with Chairman Kim today in Pyongyang," Trump tweeted. "Progress made on Singapore Summit Agreements! I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim again, in the near future."

Pompeo, who flew on to South Korea after his two-hour meeting with Kim, provided few details about the discussion.

Speaking with reporters alongside South Korea President Moon Jae-in, Pompeo told him: "I will surely tell you in private about our conversation. I thought we had a good, productive conversation, and as President Trump has said, there are many steps along the way, and we took one of them today, another step forward."

Trump and Kim met in Singapore in June, and that summit ended with Kim's pledge to de-nuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Foreign policy analysts have questioned whether Kim is living up to that commitment, but Trump has defended the North Korean dictator.

Trump previously mentioned a second meeting while he was attending high-level meetings at the United Nations.

During a political rally last month in West Virginia, Trump mentioned letters from Kim.

"He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters," Trump said. "We fell in love.”

