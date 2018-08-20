President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Friday.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump described a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who is Hispanic as “speaking perfect English” during an event at the White House on Monday that was intended to salute immigration agents.

“You’re not nervous, right?” Trump said, calling the officer to the stage in the East Room. “Speaks perfect English.”

Trump went on to compliment the officer, whom he called "Adrian," for his involvement in an incident this month north of Laredo, Texas, in which officers intercepted a tractor-trailer at the border carrying 78 immigrants attempting to enter the country illegally.

“Thank you for allowing me to come from Laredo on behalf of Border Patrol,” the officer said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for the agent's full name.

The president has offered other comments about Hispanics that have offended some groups, including his Cinco de Mayo offering about eating a taco salad.

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

