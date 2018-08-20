WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump called on local officials to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in an open letter Monday, warning that “terror, bloodshed and suffering” would continue without their cooperation.

Trump’s letter, which was released by the White House hours before he was scheduled to hold an event to “salute” immigration officials, criticized the “abolish ICE” movement supported by some Democrats on Capitol Hill.

“Tragically, the brave men and woman of ICE have recently been subjected to a nationwide campaign of smears, insults and attacks by politicians shamelessly catering to the extreme elements in our society that desire lawlessness and anarchy,” Trump wrote to state and local leaders.

Though Trump did not mention Democrats directly in the letter, the language mirrors rhetoric the president has often embraced during campaign rallies. He regularly accuses Democratic candidates at those events of supporting “open borders.”

Returning to an issue that was central to his 2016 campaign, Trump has been working to bring immigration to the fore again in this year’s midterms, hitting Democrats who have supported abolishing the agency.

ICE came under new scrutiny this year following the president's "zero tolerance" policy, which led to high profile family separations at the border.

A group of House Democrats introduced legislation last month to abolish ICE within one year, although the legislation has little to no chance of becoming law because neither the Republican majority nor many centrist Democrats support the idea.

In the letter, Trump mentioned the protests that took place this summer in Louisville, Kentucky, and Portland, Oregon.

And the president called on local officials to voluntarily comply with federal immigration agencies, even as some cities and counties have decided to restrict the level of information they will provide to ICE.

“The most recent assaults include the repugnant hostility directed toward selfless ICE employees in Portland, Oregon, and the verbal abuse suffered by ICE employees in Louisville, Kentucky,” Trump wrote.

