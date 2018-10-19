The corn ingredient in these products sold in 9 U.S. states may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and/or Salmonella: Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad; Trader Joe’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad; Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast.

Trader Joe's

You may want to check some of those products in your refrigerator – and what's in your driveway – for potential hazards.

This week's food recalls included some fresh chicken salads and wraps, and pre-made hamburgers sold at well-known grocers, as well as some Jeep Wranglers for problem with some welding.

Hy-Vee, Whole Foods, Walmart, Trader Joe's and 7-Eleven are among retailers recalling some pre-made and ready-to-eat products due to possible risk of listeria and salmonella. As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Mushrooms, corn, tomatoes lead to listeria, salmonella concerns

West Des Moines, Iowa-headquartered grocer Hy-Vee recalled six meat and potato products for possible salmonella and listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said. One of its suppliers McCain Foods recalled caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are ingredients used in Hy-Vee's products.

These are the products the grocer is recalling from all of its stores out of caution: Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers, Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato; Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty; Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger;

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss; Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss.

All of the products have a "best if used by" date of Oct. 22, 2018, or sooner.

Whole Foods was among several retailers involved in recalls after a supplier of corn earlier this week recalled some shipments used in the making of the ready-to-eat products sold in stores, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Whole Foods was among retailers recalling some ready-to-eat products made with corn for possible listeria and salmonella risks. Among the products recalled Oct. 17 were “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken" and “365 By Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken."

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Whole Foods recalled “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken," weighing in at 9.75 ounces and with "Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/18/18," the 10-ounce “365 By Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken" with sale dates of Oct. 17-Oct. 20; six-pound bagged kit of “BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken" with dates of Oct. 17-Oct. 22; and 8-ounce clear plastic clamshell packages of "365 By Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad" with dates of Oct. 17-Oct. 20. All were made Oct. 9 to 13 and were shipped to stores in California.

Whole Foods said the problem was discovered on Oct. 16 when GH Foods CA of Sacramento, California, notified the retailer that corn used in the making of their ready-to-eat salads with chicken was being recalled by their corn supplier "due to Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella concerns," the company said.

Trader Joe's recalled several products including Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad, Trader Joe’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad along with Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast – also for listeria and salmonella concerns about tainted corn. The products have "best by" dates on the labels of Oct. 15-Oct. 20 and were sold in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and New Mexico, the company said.

Walmart said that GHSE Foods of Green Cove Springs, Florida, had recalled "Marketside Fiesta Salad with Steak," salads sold in some Walmart stores in 15.25-ounce plastic clamshell packages dated to eat Oct. 17-Oct. 20, sold in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

7-Eleven recalled two different sizes (9.6-ounce and 11.2-ounce) of its "7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad With Bacon," produced on Oct. 13 by Prime Deli Corp., of Lewisville, Texas. The salads, with a best by date of Oct. 16, were shipped to stores in Texas. The retailer learned about the problem Oct. 14, the USDA says.

Also recalled for possibly tainted corn were “Mary's Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” with “Use By” dates from Oct. 15-Oct. 23, shipped to various stores in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods of Portland, Oregon had also produced the Trader Jose's Mexicali Inspired Salad.

In a separate food recall, Taylor Farms Northwest of Kent, Washington, recalled "Pork Carnitas Bowl," in 10-ounce clear plastic bowls dated to eat from Oct. 15-Oct. 19, shipped to Oregon and Washington. The reason? Tomatillos supplied to Taylor Farms could possibly be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, the USDA says.

The USDA did not name the supplier of the corn or tomatillos in the recalls. The recalls involved quantities that were relatively small, ranging from 217 pounds to 940 pounds of salads. Consumers are asked to throw the products away or return them to the retailer for a refund.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year in the U.S., and about 260 die from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the U.S. each year, the CDC estimates. Most people infected develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Drug-resistant salmonella outbreak continues

The CDC also updated the numbers of a growing outbreak of drug-resistant salmonella from raw chicken. Ninety-two people in 29 states have been infected in the outbreak, which began in January, the CDC says.

So far, a single supplier of raw chicken products has not been identified, officials said. Those who got ill reported buying different types of brands and types of chicken products.

Officials have not advised consumers to quit eating properly cooked chicken, or for stores to stop selling raw chicken.

Jeep Wrangler recall: Faulty welding could lead to crash

Problem welds, which could lead to a "crash without prior warning," are prompting Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to recall about 18,000 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wrangler JLs.

"Some of the above vehicles may have been built with a front track bar bracket weld located off the seam potentially resulting in the bracket separating from the frame," according to an advance notice of the recall dated Oct. 5 and obtained by JL Wrangler Forums. "The separation of the front track bar bracket from the frame may cause a reduction in the steering response, which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning."

FCA said customer mailings about the recall will go out next week. No accidents or injuries have been reported, according to a Fiat Chrysler spokesman, who said the defect would be found on 4 percent, or 720, of the vehicles in the recall campaign.

Although it's not a recall at this point, NHTSA has also begun investigating why the power tailgates on some Ford F-Series pickup trucks can open unexpectedly while the trucks are moving.

The investigation involves thousands of F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks from the 2017 model year. Ford says it's cooperating with NHTSA and will move quickly to recall vehicles if data indicates a safety issue.

More: Trader Joe's recalls 'fresh salads' in 9 states over potential listeria, salmonella risk

More: Jeep Wrangler recall: Faulty weld could lead to crash without warning

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com