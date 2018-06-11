A Dutchess Lawns truck is outfitted with a Pornhub logo for the three-day leaf removal campaign that begins Wednesday.

Pornhub, an international pornography company, is launching a free leaf removal promotion. And, of all places, it has chosen Dutchess County, New York, as the area to debut the service.

The adult video website is teaming with Poughkeepsie-based Dutchess Lawns for a three-day promotion in which Dutchess residents and businesses can receive free leaf removal. The requests will be satisfied Wednesday through Friday this week, on a first-come, first-served basis, said Jay Lotaj, CEO of Dutchess Lawns.

Pornhub wanted to launch the promotion in an upstate New York area, given its reputation for fall foliage, and chose Dutchess at random, according to the company. It hopes to follow a similar process in expanding the leaf-blowing service to other areas, but nothing has yet been planned.

Lotaj said Pornhub first reached out to him several months ago. At first, he said, he was hesitant, given the nature of the company.

“Then, when I realized they were providing a free service for people up here, I thought it was a good idea,” he said. “Any time we (can) give back, we try to do it.”

Any home or business can receive the service by sending a request to a suggestively named email address – blows@pornhub.com. Customers must include their name, address, phone number and proof of address in the request, and they must present a valid ID matching the request when the crew arrives, according to a release from Pornhub.

Dutchess Lawns’ crews and vehicles will be outfitted with Pornhub’s black-and-orange logos.

Lotaj said he asked his employees if any of them would have a problem wearing the uniforms, and all saw “the bigger picture” that they would be providing a community service.

“I gave them the opportunity, to say, ‘Hey, if you don’t want to participate, I completely understand,' ” Lotaj said. “Luckily enough, they did see the fun in it, and they did see, ‘Oh, OK, we can help people out.' "

'Having fun with it'

Lotaj said he thinks customers will see the humor in the situation, rather than be concerned over an association with pornography.

“We’re having fun with it and I get that, but we are giving a service to the community,” Lotaj said. “I’m hoping that (our customers) will see the bigger picture, that we will be giving something back to the community, people will be getting a service that they’re not going to pay for. And I’m sure every little bit helps.”

Pornhub has had community service promotions in the past. It has offered an annual $25,000 college scholarship for the last several years, and during a 2017 snowstorm said it would plow roads in Boston and New York City.

“While foliage can be beautiful, it can also be quite cumbersome when it falls and litters your lawn and requires you to remove it. Sure, you can grab a rake or a blower and put a little sweat equity into the painstaking task of removing the debris yourself, but it’s much easier to outsource the work to a professional who can do it in half the time,” Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said in a statement.

