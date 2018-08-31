DETROIT – A Michigan man was charged Thursday in connection with a go-kart crash that injured one of this daughters and killed another.

Ollante Young, 29, of Detroit was arraigned in court on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, two counts of second-degree child abuse and two counts of operating while intoxicated with an occupant under 16.

"It is imperative that the public understand that these ATV's, mopeds and go-karts are extremely dangerous," Detroit Police Capt. Michael McGinnis said. "They are not toys. They should be treated as vehicles because that's, in fact, what they are."

The fatal crash is one of the latest incidents in what police have called a growing problem: off-road vehicles on the streets.

In April, a Free Press report found that there have been 57 crashes in the city involving off-road vehicles since 2004, and the number of crashes has been on the rise the past three years. Last year, crashes resulted in four deaths.

In this case, police said, Young took his daughters, ages 4 and 5, on a ride at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

He crashed the go-kart, which had only one seat and was not equipped with headlights or seatbelts, into a parked car. The 4-year-old was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 5-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Young was intoxicated.

In addition to injuries and fatalities, leaders in the insurance industry have warned that go-carts and other vehicles designed for off-road use are not insured the same way and medical bills are likely paid by the Michigan Assigned Claims Plan, which is funded by the insurance companies.

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $2,500 to $10,000. It can be up to 20 years if the blood alcohol content was high and the suspect had a prior conviction.

Young received a $100,000 cash/surety bond at his arraignment.

