The magical island of Santorini, Greece

Santorini Island, known as Thira to the Greeks, was once home to a wealthy maritime society. A violent volcanic eruption destroyed the community, but left behind the dramatic landscapes the island is now famous for. The coast is lined with black-sand beaches, scarred hills and steep cliffs. Inland, plant life flourishes in the soil that was enriched by the lava. But there is more to Santorini than natural beauty. Tourists can also explore the island’s cultural offerings at vineyards, archaeological museums and ruins. Take a tour with the gallery above.

