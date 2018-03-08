Are the new megasize cruise ships from major lines such as Carnival and Princess just too big for you? Don't despair. There still are dozens of smaller vessels in the fleets of the very same lines that offer a far more intimate experience.
Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a look at four of the most enticing of these smaller vessels in the fleets of major lines.
Our picks include Carnival's Carnival Elation – at 71,909 tons, barely half the size of the line's new Carnival Horizon. Also on our list: Princess's Coral Princess, which at 91,627 tons is nearly 40 percent smaller than the line's soon-to-debut Sky Princess.
While the smaller vessels don't offer the massive array of amenities that are found on the latest megaships – from massive, deck-top water parks to multideck indoor malls full of eateries, bars and shops – they still pack plenty of excitement. They all have multiple eateries, bars and entertainment offerings.
Created by cruise writer and ship photographer Aaron Saunders, proprietor of the "From the Deck Chair" blog, the photo tour is part of our ongoing series of ship galleries. For an in-depth look at dozens of other vessels, click on the links below:
