Sky Harbor closure 9-16-18
Passengers wait while police investigate an unattended vehicle at Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor Airport on Sept. 16, 2018.
Courtesy of Steven Griffin

Portions of Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were closed Sunday morning as police investigated an unattended vehicle. 

Gregory Roybal, a spokesman for the airport, said the east side of the terminal, before the security checkpoints, was evacuated. Three of the four security checkpoints were closed, and the PHX Sky Train was not dropping off passengers at Terminal 4.

"Police are working to resolve this as soon as possible," Roybal said in an email. 

Roybal said travelers should avoid coming to Terminal 4 until the situation is resolved. Air Canada, American Airways, British Airways, Southwest Airlines, Volaris, WestJet and Condor flights were affected by the partial closure.. 

The airport said in a tweet that airlines were aware passengers were having a difficult time getting to their gates. 

Phoenix police did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Arizona Republic on Sunday. 

It wasn't clear when the terminal would reopen.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the State Route 143 exit to Sky Harbor Boulevard was also closed for the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check for updates. 

