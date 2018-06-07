Cruise ship tours: The last of the great ocean liners

The dark hulls of Holland America and Disney ships evoke the similar look of such iconic ocean liners as Cunard's original Queen Mary. Built in the 1930s and long retired, it survives as a hotel and museum in Long Beach, Calif.

Queen Mary

They were icons of their era. Grand, elegant vessels built for epic journeys across the Atlantic. And even in retirement, they remain a sight to behold.

USA TODAY's latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a peek inside three of the greatest ocean liners ever built, all now permanently at dock — the Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth 2 and SS United States.

The tour also includes the one great ocean liner that remains at sea, the 14-year-old Queen Mary 2. These four ships are among the last of the iconic trans-Atlantic vessels that have yet to be sent to the scrap heap. As can be seen in the tour, which includes both historic and contemporary photos, they remain among the most spectacular machines ever made for transportation.

The tour was created by veteran cruise writer and ship photographer Peter Knego.

For a closer look at the Queen Mary 2, which emerged in 2016 from a massive, $132 million makeover, scroll through the carousel below.

First look: Inside Cunard Line's revamped Queen Mary 2

