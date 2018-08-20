Paul Manafort jury deliberations resume

A federal court jury ended its third day of deliberations Monday evening in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and they'll be back at it Tuesday morning. But even if Trump's former campaign manager is acquitted, his legal battle will be only halfway over. Manafort is due back in court in Washington next month for a second trial centered on allegations of lying to the FBI, money laundering and foreign lobbying. And prosecutors say they have more than double the amount of evidence they showed jurors in Virginia.

A look at Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager

Alaska voters to decide primaries for governor, U.S. House

Voters in Alaska on Tuesday will select a Republican to move on to what’s expected to be a closely watched governor’s race this fall and choose the latest contender to try to unseat the longest-serving member of the US House. Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy and former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell are the highest-profile candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor. In Alaska’s other big race, independent Alyse Galvin and Democrat Dimitri Shein are among the candidates vying for a shot to take on Republican Rep. Don Young, who is expected to win his primary. Also running in the Democratic House primary are independent Christopher Cumings and Democrat Carol Hafner, who has never lived in or visited Alaska.

Russian hacking attempts targeted conservative groups, report finds

New Russian hacking attempts targeting US political groups ahead of the midterm elections, a report released by Microsoft on Tuesday finds. The tech giant, which uncovered the attempt, tied it to a hacking group affiliated with the Russian government which spoofed a pair of conservative think-tanks, the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute. “We are now seeing another uptick in attacks. What is particular in this instance is the broadening of the type of websites they are going after,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith, according to The New York Times.There’s no sign the hackers were successful in getting anyone to click on the fake websites, the Associated Press reported.

States aim to stop Internet release of 3D-printed gun plans

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to block a settlement the State Department reached with a company that would allow it to post blueprints for printing 3D weapons on the Internet. 19 states and the District of Columbia sued and last month secured a restraining order to stop that process, and now they want to make that permanent by having the judge convert the restraining order into an injunction. They fear the plans, if disseminated online, could be used by people who are not legally permitted to buy or possess guns. Critics add that because the weapons aren’t made of metal, they would be undetectable.

Husband accused of killing wife, two daughters appears in court

A Colorado man accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters earlier this month is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday to hear the charges against him. Christopher Watts, 33, of Frederick, Colorado, was formally charged with nine felony counts, including five counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of Shanann Watts, 34, Bella Watts, 4, and Celeste Watts, 3. A court filing unsealed Monday says Watts admitted to police that he killed his wife after claiming that she strangled their two daughters. The day before his arrest, Christopher Watts gave a television interview during which he said the disappearance of his wife and kids was "traumatic."

Contributing: Associated Press

