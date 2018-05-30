Moms, dads and guardians: Has anyone ever questioned whether your child was legitimately yours?

Where were you? What was the context? Were you angry? Ambivalent?

In light of the Cal women's basketball coach being asked by Southwest Airlines to "prove" her biracial son was hers, THESE are the things we want to know.

If you have an experience, or know someone who does, and you're willing to talk to USA TODAY about it, please contact one of the below reporters. We want to help tell your story.

Reporters to contact:

Sarah Scanlan: sscanlan@gannett.com

Eve Chen: echen@gannett.com

