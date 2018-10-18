Pando, a colony of trees in Utah considered the largest organism on Earth, is shrinking partly because of failed attempts by humans to keep it preserved, a new study suggests.

The Pando, found in Fishlake National Forest in Utah, is a cluster of more than 40,000 trees naturally cloned from a single tree. Pando, Latin for "I spread," stretches out over 106 acres.

Researchers from Utah State University found animals such as mule deer and cattle were grazing near the Pando, preventing new trees from growing as older trees die off.

A 72-year-old aerial photo sequence presented in the journal PLoS One found the number of trees appearing in the Pando are thinning out.

Photo tour: Beautiful Utah
01 / 29
Delicate Arch
02 / 29
Skyline of downtown Salt Lake City with the Towering Wasatch Mountain range in the background
03 / 29
Monument Valley
04 / 29
Salt Flats
05 / 29
The Subway
06 / 29
Mesa Arch, the most famous landmark in Canyonlands National Park, has become a favored spot to watch sunrise before a day of park exploration.
07 / 29
Inspiration Point at sunrise, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah
08 / 29
Canyonlands
09 / 29
Cedar Breaks
10 / 29
In this photo a car drives through the fall colors along the Cedar Breaks Scenic Byway (SR148) on the way to Cedar Breaks National Monument, Utah.
11 / 29
Dead Horse Point State Park
12 / 29
Antelope Island
13 / 29
Goosenecks State Park
14 / 29
Deer Creek
15 / 29
Edge of Cedars Museum
16 / 29
Temple Square with Holiday Lights
17 / 29
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
18 / 29
Snowbird
19 / 29
Sand Hollow Golf
20 / 29
The Great Salt Lake State Marina is located on the south end of the Great Salt Lake 16 miles west of Salt Lake City. This shot shows the masts of the sailboats at sunset. The marina is part of the Utah State Parks System.
21 / 29
This photo shows the tribal leaders leading the Grand Entry of the participants of the Heber Valley Pow Wow. This event is held yearly at Soldier Hollow at Wasatch Mountain State Park, Utah. It is an opportunity for visitors to view a range of traditional dance styles and regalia, as well as to hear storytellers and see Native American arts and crafts.
22 / 29
Historic Main Street in Park City, Utah
23 / 29
San Rafael Swell
24 / 29
This shot of Snow Geese in flight at sunset was taken in Delta, Utah during the annual Snow Goose Festival. The festival is held every year as the geese migrate through the area.
25 / 29
This is a shot of a winter sunset over a frozen Willard Reservoir from the Eagle Beach area of Willlard Bay State Park, Box Elder County, Utah. The Promontiory Mountains are in the the distance.
26 / 29
State Capitol
27 / 29
Guardsman Pass
28 / 29
Ski Brighton
29 / 29
Capitol Reef National Park in South-Central Utah is famous for its spectacular sandstone formations.

Attempts to prevent wildlife from gaining access to the organism by installing fencing have not worked as well as anticipated, researchers said.

"It is now collapsing on our watch," said Paul Rogers, Director of the Western Aspen Alliance and an adjunct faculty member in Utah State's Wildland Resources Department, in a statement. "One clear lesson emerges here: we cannot independently manage wildlife and forests."

Rogers adds it's still possible to save the organism through what he calls "mega-conservation."

"It would be shame to witness the significant reduction of this iconic forest when reversing this decline is realizable, should we demonstrate the will to do so," he said.

More: Shot of endangered monkeys wins prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 prize

More: Cheers to this: Beer industry brewing ways to offset climate change effect on beer supply

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com