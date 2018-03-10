As the Senate awaited a new FBI report on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump fended off backlash over a jaw-dropping New York Times report and his mocking of the woman who sparked Kavanaugh's turmoil in the first place.

It's Wednesday's OnPolitics Today. Check our new Facebook group, tell us yay or nay on this newsletter format, demand your friends subscribe and keep up with the latest.

An FBI report, if anyone can see it

Senators expected to first see the FBI's report from its recent investigation into Kavanaugh on Thursday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein said, with the inquiry itself possibly wrapping up Wednesday. And once that report lands, few may see it: Republicans plan to lock it in a safe, restricting its distribution and making senators view the report in a secure meeting — dive into the nitty-gritty on the report, if you'd like. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman whose claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her sparked the probe, had not been contacted as of Wednesday, her attorneys said. Nor had Julie Swetnick, another of his three public accusers.

In the meantime, some senators — including Republican Jeff Flake — criticized Trump for mocking Ford for laughs at a Tuesday night rally.

Tweet of the Day

A tweet from @Dr_Dastardly

@Dr_Dastardly/Twitter

"I just got this text does anyone know what it means?" — Twitter user @Dr_Dastardly, one of hundreds (thousands?) to tweet jokes about that "presidential alert" issued to smartphones across the United States Wednesday as a test of a Federal Emergency Management Agency system designed to warn residents of national emergencies.

Donald Trump's millions: He got 'em from his daddy

That "small loan of a million dollars" that Trump says his dad gave him to launch his business empire? It was closer to $61 million, or at least $140 million in today's dollars. That's one of several jaw-dropping findings in a bombshell report Tuesday from the New York Times, which pulled back the curtain on President Donald Trump's mythos as a self-made billionaire, discovering a dubious trail of complex tax evasion by which Fred Trump funneled at least $413 million in today's dollars to his son, "including instances of outright fraud." Also in the report: Trump's dad made him a millionaire by age 8, dodged half a billion in taxes and used a fake company to funnel him millions more. Now the New York Department of Taxation is "vigorously pursuing" a review of the Trumps' activities. Hefty penalties could follow. The IRS is unlikely to do anything, though, tax experts said.

Elsewhere in politics

Thanks for reading

Who's a good Kavanaugh protestor?

An activist hangs a sign on her dog during a protest against US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC, on October 3, 2018.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, AFP/Getty Images

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com