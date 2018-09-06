Mitt Romney predicted on Thursday that President Trump would "easily" win the Republican nomination and "solidly" win re-election to the presidency in 2020.

Romney spoke at a Utah summit, saying his prediction is based on the economy doing well and his expectation that Democrats would nominate a fringe candidate.

The former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential candidate, who is now running for a Senate seat in Utah, has clashed publicly with Trump in the past.

Romney blasted Trump during in the run up to the 2016 GOP primary as a "phony" and a "fraud." Around that same time, Trump called Romney a "failed candidate."

Now that feuding appears to be over. Trump endorsed Romney for the Utah Senate race in February and the former governor spoke glowingly about the president at his summit.

When asked about Romney's comments by the Associated Press, Trump replied that "Mitt's a straight shooter — whether people love him or don't love him."

Contributing: David Jackson, Cooper Allen, USA TODAY; Follow Marc Daalder on Twitter: @marcdaalder

In November 2016, President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney shake hands as Romney leaves the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J.

Carolyn Kaster, AP

