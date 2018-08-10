October's #avgeek photo gallery

Hello Today in the Sky readers! It's time for the October 2018 edition of our "#avgeek photo gallery." For the uninitiated, it's a batch of fun airplane and aviation photos from around the globe.

Our #avgeek gallery first launched in January 2015. Since then, it has become a permanent monthly fixture thanks to popular demand from readers.

As with previous editions, the gallery is the handiwork of photographer and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren.

You can see the October 2018 photos in the slideshow above. Or, for more, scroll down to see the past year's worth of previous avgeek galleries. Perhaps you'll find some new favorite photos ...

