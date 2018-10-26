The New York Police Department on Friday closed a Manhattan intersection to traffic and pedestrians as investigators handle a suspicious package.

NYPD said pedestrians and motorists should avoid the area near W. 52nd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues as police investigate the package.

Police have investigated multiple unattended packages in recent days and are urging the public to report anything that could be dangerous. Police have been on heightened alert in the wake of 10 bomb-like devices addressed to prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden.

We are investigating a suspicious package. W52nd Street 8th - 9th Ave is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please avoid this area.



Update to follow at @NYPDnews — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) October 26, 2018

