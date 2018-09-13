WASHINGTON – As President Donald Trump endures a wave of backlash for his tweets Thursday denying the number of people killed in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria, NRATV host Grant Stinchfield came to his defense.

Politicians and pundits are furiously attacking the president for his unsupported assertions that nearly 3,000 people did not die in Maria's wake and that the study that came up with the death toll of 2,975 was made up by Democrats to "make me look as bad as possible."

Few conservatives were willing to follow Trump down the rabbit hole on this latest conspiracy theory. But Stinchfield was an exception.

"It started with a death toll of 64, now one college does a study and comes up with this 3,000 people died," he said. "CNN puts up the headline, 'Trump falsely claims 3,000 people did not die.' Now, CNN doesn’t know what the truth is in all of this."

The NRA host added that the study by George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health was commissioned by Puerto Rico "who we know has great hatred for Donald Trump, at least the leaders there do."

Repeating that no one knows "what the real truth is," Stinchfield said, "I’m there with Donald Trump" when "he calls bogus on the 3,000 deaths."

"I call bogus on the 3,000 deaths," Stinchfield said.

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson tweeted Thursday that the media deserved blame for Trump's unsubstantiated assertions.

"I suspect the President would be more willing to accept the truth about the thousands dead in Puerto Rico if news outlet (sic) in the country weren't trying to blame him for the deaths and instead spent some more time on the corruption and incompetence on the ground in PR," Erickson tweeted.

