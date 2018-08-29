A residential fire in Chicago left no survivors and killed 10 children who were attending a slumber party. At the time of the fire, no adults were at home and the apartment had no working smoke detectors.

Ap Deadly Fire Chicago A Usa Il
A memorial sits outside a home after a deadly fire early Sunday. The deadliest residential fire in years in Chicago claimed its 10th and final victim on Tuesday, as a boy who barely survived the blaze died at a hospital.
Ashlee Rezin, AP

Officials announced Tuesday the 10th fatality from the Sunday morning fire: a 14-year-old boy. The Chicago Fire Department said the investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing and that the boy's death left "no survivors" of the fire.

The victim, Adrian Hernandez, was about to start high school; he enjoyed wrestling and Chinese food, his mother, Leticia Reyes, told the Chicago Tribune.

“He was nice,” Reyes told the paper. “He was a quiet boy. He didn’t start trouble with nobody.”

Victims of the fire ranged in age from three months old to teenagers, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford. 

Langford said an investigation suggests the children were asleep at the time of the fire, were overwhelmed by smoke and were unable to wake up.

Illinois' Department of Children and Family Services is investigating "allegations of neglect" in relation to the incident.

The building has been subject to numerous code violations in the past and the owner of the building had been recently attempting to evict the woman who rented the unit impacted by the fire, WGN 9 Chicago reports.

The fire started on the second floor of a house located in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, according to CNN. The first floor of the unit was unoccupied, the network says.

Arson has been ruled out as a cause of the fire by investigators. They believe the fire started on the apartment's back porch, where the children had previously set off fireworks and people have smoked cigarettes.

Investigators are attempting to determine what activities occurred on the porch before the fire, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Additionally, authorities are analyzing an electrical device that is unrelated to previous code violations at the building, the Chicago Fire Department announced Wednesday.

In the wake of the fire, the department encouraged residents to have working smoke detectors, calling the devices "cheap insurance to protect your family." Earlier this week, the department passed out smoke detectors on the block where the fire occurred.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

