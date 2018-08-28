Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz is in a statistical dead heat with Rep. Beto O'Rourke in Texas, according to an Emerson College e-poll published Wednesday. 

The e-poll, which was conducted from Aug. 22-25 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent, found Cruz with 38 percent of the vote, O'Rourke with 37 percent and 21 percent of respondents undecided. 

According to the poll, the biggest challenge for Cruz in his path to a second term in the U.S. Senate is among independent voters. Cruz had a 57 percent unfavorable and only 25 percent favorable rating within that group, the poll found. 

O'Rourke was the clear choice of younger Texans, with those surveyed between the ages of 18 and 34 favoring the Democratic challenger by nearly 20 percentage points (45 to 28 percent). Cruz, on the other hand, leads among voters ages 55 to 74 by 14 points, 45 to 37 percent. 

Cruz's lead among those over 75-years-old is even greater, at 39 to 17 percent. 

Cruz has followed President Donald Trump's playbook and criticized O'Rourke for siding with NFL players who have knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. 

Last week. an NBC News/Marist poll found O'Rourke within four points of Cruz, at 45 percent to 49 percent. 

Beto O'Rourke leads protest against separation of immigrant families
01 / 18
A variety of politicians, including former El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar, left center, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez, center, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, behind Valdez and State Representative Cesar Blanco lead hundreds people in a march to the gates of the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry where undocumented immigrant children are being housed Sunday East of El Paso.
02 / 18
Marchers hold placards Sunday as they wait to start the short march to the entrance to the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry.
03 / 18
U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Mass., arrives at the march site to speak to the crowd Sunday just outside the gates to the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry, where undocumented immigrant children are being housed.
04 / 18
U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks to the crowd before starting on a short march to the entrance gate to the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry Sunday east of El Paso. At right is former County Judge Veronica Escobar, who is the Democratic Party candidate running to fill O’Rourke’s congressional seat. O’Rourke is running for the U.S. Senate against Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
05 / 18
Marchers arrive at the entrance to the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry Sunday.
06 / 18
Marchers with messages Sunday.
07 / 18
Many U.S. flags were visible at Sunday’s march.
08 / 18
U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, organizer of the Tornillo march greets a participant Sunday near the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry where undocumented immigrant children are being housed.
09 / 18
Hundreds of people turned out to take part in the Tornillo march at the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry Sunday East of El Paso.
10 / 18
Tents housing undocumented immigrant children are seen from a distance inside the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry Sunday.
11 / 18
Hundreds turned out to take part in the Tornillo march Sunday.
12 / 18
Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House in El Paso speaks to the crowd at the entrance to the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry where undocumented immigrant children are being housed.
13 / 18
Democratic political leaders, including former El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar, from left, gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and state Reps. César Blanco and Lina Ortega, lead hundreds of marchers to the gates of the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry, where undocumented immigrant children were being housed in a tent city Sunday east of El Paso.
14 / 18
Hundreds joined together Sunday in Tornillo to protest the separation of immigrant families.
15 / 18
Former El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar, right, on Sunday in Tornillo joins hundreds in protesting the separation of immigrant families.
16 / 18
Hundreds on Sunday in Tornillo protest the separation of immigrant families.
17 / 18
El Paso County Judge Ruben Vogt on Sunday in Tornillo joins hundreds who protested the separation of immigrant families.
18 / 18
Protesters on Sunday call for an end to the separation of immigrant families during a demonstration in Tornillo.
