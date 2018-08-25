Miranda Lambert and Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker have called it quits.

The country singer confirmed the split by revealing she is "happily single" during an interview with The Tennessean on Thursday.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” she said. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Lambert, 34, and Felker, 34, reportedly began dating soon after he opened for her "Livin’ Like Hippies" tour earlier this year.

Lambert was previously married to country singer Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. He is now with singer Gwen Stefani, who he began dating in 2015.

