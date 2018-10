SAN FRANCISCO — Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died Monday of complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to his company, Vulcan Inc.

Allen, 65, helped found the company when he was 22 with Bill Gates, helping launch the personal computer revolution that transformed society.

Washington state governor Paul Inslee on Monday called Allen "a giant in Washington history."

