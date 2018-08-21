WASHINGTON – In a development that could pose serious political and legal risks for President Donald Trump, his former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to tax evasion, bank fraud and a campaign-finance violation.

Cohen's admission that he made six-figure payments to silence two women in advance of the 2016 election at Trump's direction thrusts the president into the center of a legal storm.

"This is a real crime," said Larry Noble, a former Federal Election Commission lawyer who is now senior director of the non-profit Campaign Legal Center. "Since modern campaign-finance laws were passed, no sitting president has been found to be involved personally in a campaign-finance violation."

Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis said Trump should face legal consequences.

Cohen "testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election," Davis said in a statement

"If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?" Davis added.

It's unlikely that Trump would face any immediate criminal charges from his Justice Department. Trump's lawyers, including former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, have said special counsel Robert Mueller already has told them he would abide by a longstanding Department of Justice view that the Constitution bars prosecuting sitting presidents.

But Noble warned that Cohen's plea deal implicating Trump could be the basis for impeachment should Democrats seize the House majority in November.

And George Mason University law professor Ilya Somin, notes that "nothing precludes him from being indicted after he leaves the presidency."

A stunning downfall

Cohen's guilty pleas in a New York courtroom mark a stunning downfall for Trump's combative former lawyer and longtime fixer who once told who once told Fox News he would "take a bullet" for the president.

The campaign-finance violations center on payments to two women who said they had affairs more than a decade ago with the real-estate magnate and reality TV star and received hush money for their silence as he drew closer to the presidency.

Under federal law, an individual could not donate more than $2,700 directly to Trump’s primary or general election campaign in 2016. On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to making an excessive campaign contribution "at the request of a candidate or a campaign."

Federal prosecutors in New York long have been investigating whether Cohen's actions, including a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, violated campaign-finance laws.

Daniels, who said she had sex with Trump in 2006, received $130,000 from Cohen days before the election in exchange for her silence.

The money paid to Daniels flowed through Essential Consultants, a limited liability company Cohen created in Delaware several weeks before the election. After months of denying knowledge of the payments, Trump in May filed a financial disclosure report showing he reimbursed Cohen for the Daniels' payment.

In addition, prosecutors zeroed in on a payment to another woman, Karen McDougal, a former Playboy centerfold who said she had an affair with Trump that began in 2006.

McDougal received a $150,000 payment in August 2016 from the parent company of the National Enquirer. But the tabloid did not publish the story, keeping it out of public view.

The head of the Enquirer's parent company, David Pecker, is a Trump ally. In a lawsuit she has since settled, McDougal argued that Cohen secretly intervened in the deal she struck with the tabloid's owner.

Trump and his allies have denied the sexual relationships.

In July, news broke of a secret audio recording made of Trump in 2016 on which Trump appears to indicate he knew of the payment to McDougal, the Playboy model.

Daniels is suing to break free of her confidentiality agreement. That case was delayed because of the ongoing criminal investigation into Cohen in New York.

As news broke of Cohen's plea Tuesday, Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti called for the lawsuit to proceed and said he wants to question the president under oath.

"The developments of today will permit us to have the stay lifted in the civil case & should also permit us to proceed with an expedited deposition of Trump under oath about what he knew, when he knew it, and what he did about it," Avenatti tweeted. "We will disclose it all to the public."

