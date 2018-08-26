Senator John McCain, his daughter Meghan McCain and his wife Cindy McCain attend the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers game on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

Loren Townsley/azcentral sports

U.S. Sen. John McCain died Saturday at the age of 81 following a 13-month battle with a deadly form of brain cancer.

His death, announced by his office, came the day after his family announced he was ending medical treatment on Friday.

He would have turned 82 next week. But while condolences came from far and wide. It was the thoughts of his family that stuck with people.

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain mourned the death of her father in a sentimental Twitter post.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” she wrote. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman – and he showed me what it is to be a man.

John McCain: The dad

All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.

My father’s passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters. He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad – but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.

Your prayers, for his soul and for our family, are sincerely appreciated.

My father is gone, and I miss him as only as an adoring daughter can. But in this loss, and in this sorry, I take comfort in this: John McCain, hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on earth. Today the warrior enters his true and eternal life, greeted by those who have gone before him, rising to meet the Author of All Things:

‘Their dream is ended: this is the morning’.”

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

Cindy McCain said in a tweet her husband “passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved.”

She reflected on their nearly four decades of marriage.

“I am so lucky to have lived this adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years.”

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com