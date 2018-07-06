The man accidentally shot by an FBI agent who dropped his weapon while dancing said he first though someone set off a firecracker before realizing he had been struck in his leg.

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," 24-year-old Thomas Reddington of Colorado said while out at the Mile High Spirits nightclub, he heard a loud bang and "thought some idiot set off a firecracker."

When he first looked at his leg, he noticed brown residue but wasn't concerned until he checked his leg a second time.

"All of a sudden from the knee down my leg became completely red," Reddington tells GMA. "And that's when it clicked in my head, 'Oh, I've been shot.'"

Reddington said as he was going in and out of consciousness, someone applied a tourniquet to his leg using a belt until paramedics arrived.

The agent in the video — which quickly spread across social media — was questioned at Denver Police headquarters before being released to an FBI supervisor, according to KUSA-TV in Denver. Charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office, it said.

Reddington said when he first saw the video, he "couldn't help but laugh" in response.

"There was no pointing. There was no aiming," he said. "I don’t blame the guy. I don’t want to ruin his life. I just want a private call from this guy."

In a statement released Monday, Mile High Spirits said it would offer Reddington free drinks for life.

