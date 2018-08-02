A tasting tour of Brooklyn
Lauded as one of the best restaurants in Brooklyn, if not all of New York City, Williamsburg’s Lilia is chef Missy Robbin’s love note to pasta, which is handmade in house and served perfectly al dente (of course) in a small variety of beloved shapes.
Lilia’s malfadini, a flat pasta with curled edges, is dressed in pink peppercorns, melted butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano, an upscale, deceptively simple take on the classic cacio e pepe.
For those who aren’t pasta fiends, Lilia also excels at seasonal vegetable dishes, small seafood plates (think grilled clams with chili and breadcrumbs), and heartier fish and meat entrees.
Internationally viral for its rainbow bagels, Williamsburg’s The Bagel Store boils and bakes much more than the multicolored creations seen on Instagram accounts across the world.
Bagels covered in edible glitter or swirled in team colors for major sports events are a big draw at The Bagel Store, while Cragels (that’s croissant-bagels) and classic bagels with fresh lox and shmear are also popular in the neighborhood.
Brooklynites flock to Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop (in Greenpoint since 1961) on the regular to stock up on simple, high-quality homemade doughnuts, stuffed with jelly or custard, simply glazed, or swiped with chocolate frosting.
Long lines are to be expected curling outside of Peter Pan on weekends. Stocking up on doughnuts to take home or grabbing a seat at the retro counter to chow down on a sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich (served on a doughnut, if you really want) offers a nice respite.
A newfangled Jewish deli with an old-school vibe, Shelsky’s sells smoked fish by the quarter pound, just how prior generations of Brooklynites bought lox and herring, as well as inventive sandwiches starring all types of smoked salmon.
Beyond smoked fish, Shelsky’s offers a wide range of deli delights, including homemade pastrami and corned beef, served warm on pumpernickel or rye.
Dedicated to serving seasonal, locally sourced, plant-focused food, Fort Greene’s Metta (which is a carbon-neutral business) is perhaps best known for cooking its food over an open, wood-burning fire.
Metta’s dishes are only available in peak season, meaning the menu changes steadily. Expect innovative, satisfying creations like crispy lamb neck with squash and steak with heirloom tomatoes and chimichurri.
Run by owners Samantha Safer and chef Claire Welle, Otway has become an essential neighborhood restaurant for a casual yet gourmet weeknight dinner or relaxed weekend brunch since it opened its doors in Clinton Hill in early 2017.
Otway’s menu is concise and seasonal, all purposefully created in the small kitchen where Welle butchers whole animals, makes cheese and grinds whole grains for plates of the best possible quality – to be paired with unique, natural wines.
A full-service spinoff of chef Esther Choi’s Korean ramen bar in Chelsea Market, Mokbar Brooklyn offers Korean home cooking with a modern, upscale twist.
Disco fries slathered in ramen broth gravy, homemade kimchi and melted mozzarella are a Mokbar fan favorite. Homemade mandu dumplings, fried chicken, beef, pork and veggies are worth feasting on as well.
A new take on the classic pizzeria in historic Park Slope, Gristmill serves wood-fired, seasonal American fare, created from locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients, including house-milled whole grains.
Pizzas at Gristmill come layered with spicy pepperoni or greens from Vermont, creamy mozzarella from Rhode Island, and other specially sourced toppings.
Housed in a sunny, modern space in Prospect Heights, Alta Calidad serves Mexican food with a twist: think huevos rancheros on small noodles and chicken fried steak tortas.
A visit to Alta Calidad starts with a round of tacos, like charred steak with chihuahua cheese, and a sizzling skillet of queso fundido, topped with chorizo or served vegetarian, to scoop up with warm, soft tortillas that blanket the gloriously melty cheese.
Run by a pair of best friends and business partners who met while working at Greenpoint’s Ovenly, MeMe’s Diner offers a contemporary spin on the classic diner -- meatloaf is attractive, live plants adorn the tables, and wine and beer are sourced locally.
Comfort food like patty melts, a chicken cutlet and stovetop mac and cheese dominate the dinner menu at Meme’s Diner, and dessert (all baked in-house) isn’t to be missed -- like a homemade coconut cream cake soaked in rum, that’s part cocktail, wholly after-dinner treat.
A Crown Heights staple for wood-fired Caribbean fare, Glady’s serves up jerk chicken, pork, seitan and lobster along with a long list of rums from Jamaica, Haiti, Brazil, California and beyond.
Along with its tongue-tickling jerk dishes, Glady’s offers entrees straight from the islands, like pepper shrimp, curried goat and oxtail stew, as well as sides like plantains, spicy slaw, and rice and peas.
Just steps from Prospect Park, Olmsted is named after the designer of the expansive public green space, Frederick Law Olmsted, and pays homage to the landscape architect with a restaurant garden.
Olmsted’s menu, which is seasonal and inspired by fresh ingredients in the backyard garden, consists of vegetable-forward dishes like shaved beet salad with watercress harvested from the wall, tagliatelle made of rutabaga and kale rangoon (pictured).
Completely charming in every sense of the word, Faun offers a cozy neighborhood space and romantic backyard in the warmer months, in which to enjoy seasonal, modern Italian dishes.
Dinner at Faun starts with shareable small plates, like chicken liver mousse served with crispy chicken skins, followed by homemade pasta dishes incomparable to other carb-centric dishes in Brooklyn -- like buckwheat spaccatelli with brussels sprouts, hazelnuts and buckwheat honey.
Nestled deep in South Brooklyn, Di Fara draws an international crowd willing to spend a good part of a weekend afternoon in line to taste Domenico (Dom) DeMarco’s legendary Neapolitan pizza.
The menu at Di Fara is short, but packed with flavor. Pies come round or square, and are served whole or by the slice, fired to order and topped with sausage, meatballs, broccoli rabe or a dozen other Italian toppings, should you please.
One of the oldest restaurants in America, Peter Luger Steak House dates back to 1887, long before email (phone reservations only) and credit cards (cash only, despite the three- to four-figure dinner bills).
The iconic restaurant is characterized by hefty, thick-cut bacon glistening in its own fat; dry-aged steaks shareable for two, three or four; and a tangy steak sauce. Those who can’t wait for a steak dinner can enjoy the restaurant’s weekday luncheon, which includes daily beef and fish specials, salads and sides.
Japanese breakfast spot by morning, ramen joint by night and omakase restaurant on weekend evenings, Okonomi is a full-service, mixed-concept, tiny Japanese restaurant that works.
Okonomi doesn’t offer a breakfast menu, but rather presents morning diners with a set meal of seven-grain rice, miso soup, an egg, and whatever roasted fish and vegetables are in season.
Brooklyn’s namesake brewery may be the most famous in the borough, but in recent years, Brooklynites have reclaimed the area’s beer-brewing heritage by launching several small (though growing) breweries, like Threes Brewing.
Threes Brewing creates craft lagers and ales, to be tasted in its Gowanus headquarters, Greenpoint Bar or by the can from countless New York beer stores.
One of Brooklyn’s original artisanal food makers, Mast Brothers started as a home project and eventually evolved into a full-blown chocolate factory (if you’re envisioning Willy Wonka, you’re not far off) in the heart of Williamsburg.
Mast Brothers offers factory tours daily as well as free samples of a variety of chocolate bars, recognizable by artistic wrappers and sold in stores throughout (and beyond) Brooklyn.
Part bar, part bakery, Butter & Scotch is a hybrid Crown Heights business dedicated to indulgences and giving back to the community -- portions of proceeds are often donated to local organizations, like Planned Parenthood.
On the sugar-loaded menu at Butter & Scotch: craft cocktails, Jell-O shots, boozy shakes, and drinks that pair with cakes, cookies and pies.
A slurpable dumpling oasis, slowly expanding through Brooklyn -- and now in Midtown Manhattan -- Yaso Tangbao specializes in Chinese street food and soup dumplings, which are ordered at a counter and eaten at communal tables, perfect for those in a rush in Downtown Brooklyn.
Beyond soup dumplings, Yaso Tangbao serves a steady list of noodle dishes, steamed buns and other quickly consumed Chinese snacks and dishes that challenge Brooklyn’s concept of what a quick-service Chinese restaurant can be.
Infusing a little bit of Oaxaca into Gowanus is Claro, a locally fueled Mexican eatery that prides itself in cooking over open fire and using stone-ground heirloom corn for tortillas and other bases that make up its seasonal menu.
Tacos, of course, are on the menu at Claro, plus lobster chile rellenos, short rib mole, yellowfin tuna tostadas and more upscale, contemporary dishes that characterize this unique Brooklyn spot.

There’s never been a better time to eat in Brooklyn. Seriously. Once packed with steakhouses, kosher delis, appetizing shops, 24-hour diners and red sauce Italian joints, the borough and its dozens of distinct neighborhoods is now lush with restaurants dishing out plates from all over the world, all with their own Brooklyn flair.

Although it’s now known for being hip, young and maybe even America’s epicenter of cool, Brooklyn is still home to decades and even centuries-old mainstays serving up some of the best meals in New York. Take Peter Luger Steak House, for example. The upscale Williamsburg restaurant, dating back to 1887, still packs its dining room night after night.

A new generation of Brooklynites is working to reclaim and tastily commemorate the borough of generations past. Peter Shelsky saw a “void that needed to be filled” for traditional deli food in Brooklyn when people used to endure traffic and long lines to eat pricey pastrami sandwiches in Manhattan, because there was nowhere to get the classic smoked meats in his borough. Thus, in 2012, the former caterer opened Shelsky’s in Cobble Hill, the first deli and appetizing shop to open in Brooklyn in 60 years.

“People are craving authenticity in general,” Shelsky says of Brooklyn’s popularity with independent business owners in recent years. “People say they want to go back to small shops — getting fish from a fishmonger, cheese from a cheese shop — and there’s still a good amount of people living in Brooklyn who value the small business model. That sort of thing is big here, it’s why people move to these neighborhoods in the first place.”

One more reason Shelsky thinks 2018 will be a big year for indie restaurants and food entrepreneurs in Brooklyn: people crave the charm, the service, and the attention and value you intrinsically feel when visiting a neighborhood store, either for the first or 15th time. And as Shelsky puts it, “you can’t buy hand-sliced smoked salmon on Amazon.” Nor fresh bagels. Next up for Shelsky is a bagel shop, as he is, “disappointed with the state of affairs of bagels in New York City,” he says. “They’ve gotten too big and too soft and too closely resemble white bread.” Or in Brooklyn speak: sub-par bagels? Fuhgeddaboutit.

This mentality of taking the reins pours throughout the borough, from rainbow bagels in Williamsburg to wood-fired Caribbean fare in Crown Heights. Here’s where to eat the best of Brooklyn’s independent restaurant scene — a small sample of the borough's more than 6,000 eateries.

A local's Brooklyn distillery trail
Kings County Distillery isn’t just the oldest on this list – it’s actually the city’s oldest operating whiskey distillery since the days of prohibition.
Founded in East Williamsburg in 2010, it was the smallest commercial distillery in the country.
Six years later, Kings County Distillery occupies the historic Paymaster Building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Kings County uses traditional distilling tools, including copper whiskey stills, but is also dedicated to making the process as sustainable as possible, growing their own corn and barley on site.
This creative mix helped it earn the honor of being named the 2016 Distillery of the Year by the American Distilling Institute.
The distillery also produces moonshine, bourbon and a specialty chocolate whiskey.
You can take a tour of the distillery Tuesday through Sunday afternoons.
Kings County recently opened a tasting room, located at the entrance to the Navy Yard.
The tasting room is open daily, offering a variety of classic and seasonal cocktails.
For fall, try the bartender’s favorite Harlan Eggnog, made with the distillery’s locally-sourced honey whiskey.
The Widow Jane Distillery is celebrating its fourth anniversary in 2016. Located adjacent to its sister operation, chocolate factory Cacao Prieto in Red Hook, the concept marries two favorite indulgences: chocolate and spirits.
Widow Jane has coined a “beans-to-bottle” process, utilizing the same cacao beans found in the chocolate bars. Founder Daniel Preston sources the cacao beans from an organic farm in the Dominican Republic. The distillery creates a variety of cacao-based liqueurs and rums under its Widow Jane label.
The spirits all use specially sourced water from the limestone Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, N.Y.
The distillery is home to the country’s only completely GMO-free whiskey, Widow Jane Heirloom Bourbon Whiskey.
Cacao Prieto and Widow Jane offer combined chocolate factory and distillery tours on Saturdays and Sundays, which can be booked online.
Be sure to spend some time at the bar inside the entrance of Cacao Prieto, where you can sample both spirits and chocolates.
Widow Jane spirits are also available at stores nationwide and from online retailers.
Founded by brothers Steven and Philip DeAngelo, Greenhook Ginsmiths released its flagship American Dry Gin in 2012.
Today, Greenhook Ginsmiths distills three different kinds of gin: American Dry Gin, Beach Plum Gin Liqueur and Old Tom Gin.
Greenhook Ginsmiths uses a special Vacuum Distillation process to create particularly fragrant gins. The low-temperature distillation method was actually inspired by the processes used in old-fashioned perfumeries.
There are currently 75 barrels aging at the distillery.
According to founder Steven, Greenhook Ginsmiths’ products are carried by 75% of New York City’s Michelin-starred restaurants.
Despite the distillery’s success, it’s still very much a small, craft operation. In fact, Steven claims he’s manually labeled every bottle of American Dry Gin produced by the distillery.
Stop by the Greenpoint headquarters on a Saturday to get a history lesson in gin and learn more about the distilling process from Steven himself. Tours can be booked online and are typically available at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. some Saturdays.
Each tour includes complimentary tastings of the gins. Be sure to start off the tour right with a cocktail (the Beach Plum Gin Liqueur is definitely a tour favorite).
The New York Distilling Company was founded by a team of industry veterans, including a co-founder of the Brooklyn Brewery.
NYDC is part of the new wave of distilleries, opening shop only five years ago.
Five different spirits – three gins and two whiskeys – are distilled in the airy Brooklyn space.
Each product has an interesting backstory, such as the Dorothy Parker American Gin, which inspired by the writer who had a famous fondness for the spirit. The spirits are also quite creative, such as Mister Katz’s Rock & Rye, which includes rock candy sugar.
The distillery offers walk-in tours, including easy-to-follow lessons in how both gin and whiskey are made.
While the distillery is only open for weekend tours, the owners also operate the adjacent bar, the Shanty, every day of the week.
The two were opened in conjunction, allowing visitors to enjoy the full experience of seeing the spirits go from creation to cocktail. It’s no surprise that gin and whiskey cocktails are the specialty at the Shanty, with drinks designed to show off the different flavors of the spirits.
The spirits are also available at retailers throughout New York state.
The Noble Experiment rum distillery and bar opened up in East Williamsburg in 2012.
The name is a nod to prohibition, which President Herbert Hoover once called a “noble experiment.”
Bridget C. Firtle founded the distillery, with the goal of bringing back the tradition of distilling to New York City.
In fact, The Noble Experiment’s website is an ode to the history of distilling in the city, noting that one of the first U.S. distilleries on record was in Staten Island in 1664.
Currently, The Noble Experiment is focused on producing its flagship Owney’s Original New York City Rum.
The Noble Experiment uses only three ingredients to create its Owney’s rum: molasses, yeast and New York City water. All of the ingredients in Owney’s rum are sourced within the United States.
The name “Owney” honors Owen “Owney” Madden, who worked as a rum smuggler in NYC during prohibition.
The Noble Experiment offers self-guided and hosted distillery tours every Saturday. You can also grab a drink at the attached bar, the Daiquiri Shack or “Daq Shaq.” While daiquiris may be the preferred offering, the bar also mixes up a variety of punches and cocktails.
Jack From Brooklyn is a true one-man startup run by Jackie Summers.
The Red Hook facility specializes in the small-batch creation of just one product, Sorel Artisanal Liqueur. The liqueur is a popular Caribbean drink, which Summers remembers his grandparents making while growing up.
He’s perfected a recipe that is composed of rich, spicy flavors. Included in the mix is Moroccan Hibiscus, Nigerian ginger, Brazilian clove and cane sugar.
At only 15% alcohol by volume, it’s a sweeter, lighter drink than you’ll find at most distilleries.
Stop by the Red Hook facility on Saturdays for a tour and a chance to sample the unique spirit. Sorel Artisanal Liqueur is now available in states across the country and has even made its way to Australia.
New York City breweries
New York City's most iconic beer maker, Brooklyn Brewery began in the 1980s and opened its Williamsburg brewhouse and tasting room in 1996.
Visitors can book small batch tours offered Monday-Thursday or join free tours when the tasting room is open Friday-Sunday. Check online for updated times.
Brooklyn Brewery makes more than a dozen perennials and half a dozen seasonals. It all started with Brooklyn Lager, a must-try.
The American Pale Ale is another fan favorite that's available year-round.
Randolph Beer, a bar with two locations in New York City, will soon open a third location -- its first brewery.
Called Randolph Beer DUMBO, the new 5,500-square-foot space will feature upwards of six house-brewed selections, a real boon for beer lovers in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood.
Randolph Beer made a name for itself by way of its popular self-serve beer walls; bartenders provide chargeable cards that activate a wall of 24 automated taps, which patrons can literally tap into themselves.
The new outpost, Randolph Beer DUMBO, will feature other delights, like draft cocktails and healthy bites to supplement beer and booze, along with an observation deck overlooking its shiny new brewery. Cheers to the future.
Other Half Brewing opened its doors in 2014 on the southern edge of Cobble Hill. Until its debut, a new brewery hadn’t opened in Brooklyn in almost a decade.
Cofounded by Samuel Richardson and Matt Monahan, Other Half Brewing draws flavors from their unique pairing. Richardson hails from the Pacific Northwest’s robust craft scene, while Monahan previously worked as a chef.
Inside Other Half Brewing’s folksy taproom in Cobble Hill, the taps rotate with the brewery's latest styles. The lineup often centers on India Pale Ales, like Other Half IPA, which has a bittersweet balance with crisp notes of pine and citrus.
Other Half Brewing is firmly set in Brooklyn’s flourishing craft scene, a convivial bunch keen on collaborations. Other Half partners with fellow fledgling brewers, like Arizona Wilderness Brewing to produce a limited-release City Slicker IPA that’s kicked up a notch with southwestern flavors like prickly pear. Get it before it’s kicked.
Deeper into Brooklyn and almost three years old, Threes Brewing is the brainchild of three founders, located in Gowanus at 333 Douglass Street (proof that good things come in threes).
Threes Brewing’s concept is three-fold, too: Its taproom isn’t just a bar, it houses a restaurant operated by Brooklyn’s The Meat Hook, and coffee from NYC’s Ninth Street Espresso.
The trio bills its brewing style as a balance of both simplicity and complexity. They’ve released a steady lineup of beers that sound pleasantly complicated, like an IPA named I Hate Myself, and an Imperial IPA named Constant Disappointment.
Nevertheless, Three’s Company fails to disappoint. Patrons crowd its hip taproom to sample hoppy American ales and traditional German and Belgian brews.
Of course, good things come in pairs, too. At KelSo Beer, the small brewery goes steady: it’s owned by brewmaster Kelly Taylor and his wife, Sonya Giacobbe.
Opened in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood in 2006, the couple produces ales and lagers, as well as seasonal styles, all made by hand.
While KelSo is a standout, standalone brewer, Kelly Taylor also happens to oversee production at Heartland Brewery, which opened its first location in 1995 in Union Square, billing itself as “New York’s first American-style brewpub.”
While America’s beer output flourished in Brooklyn long ago (at one point, one-fifth of the country’s beer flowed from Brooklyn), the majority of breweries were centered in Bushwick, where KCBC (Kings County Brewers Collective) opened in 2016 as the neighborhood’s first new brewery in 40 years.
KCBC’s co-founders (Zack Kinney, Pete Lengyel and Tony Bellis) met through the American Brewers Guild, and therefore shared roots in home brewing.
From stout to saison, KCBC rotates a bevy of beers through its 12-tap tasting room. For starters, Robot Fish was a debut brew from the SMaSH series. Crafted with just one malt and one variety of hops so that each flavor stands out — it’s back to basics, and a welcome refresher.
While the 12 taps often pour KCBC brews, the brewery leaves one tap open for local talent, allowing friends and aspiring homebrewers to use the pilot system to craft and serve their own creations — not surprisingly, the community drinks it up.
Besides local talent, KCBC offers up Crowler, a fresh take on the growler. Crowlers are cans that are filled on-demand directly from the brewery, making it the best canned good there is.
Sixpoint Brewery is best known for Sweet Action, a Cream Ale with a sweet story: One of his best friends in college asked Welch to make a special homebrew for graduation, and the recipe he made (well before he founded Sixpoint Brewery) was so popular he never stopped making it.
Founder and brewmaster Shane Welch opened Sixpoint Brewery in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood in 2004. The off-grid district in Brooklyn is home to generous waterfront warehouses, with ample room for craft companies ranging from bean-to-bar chocolate makers to small-batch distillers.
The core lineup from Sixpoint Brewery — Sweet Action, Bengali, Resin, The Crisp — aren’t hard to find on tap throughout the Northeast and beyond.
Along with his friend, Andrew Bronstein, Welch created Sixpoint Brewery after spending years as a homebrewer.
Booze and brews are often separate pursuits, but Interboro Spirits and Ales, opened on the brink of Bushwick in East Williamsburg, is Brooklyn's first craft maker to be equal parts brewery and distillery.
Interboro Spirits and Ales houses a cozy tasting room with nine taps, and pours tastes of its hallmark spirit, Goodwin Hill Gin (along with a new brandy and whiskey).
It’s not the first Interboro in Brooklyn, however. Co-founders Laura Dierks and Jesse Ferguson learned that a pre-prohibition brewery stood, but shuttered, in Brooklyn long ago; they decided to adopt the name for a hint of nostalgia.
As for beer, one original brew is a bright pilsner called Interboro Bushburg, while the ever expanding lineup greets the season with a Vienna Lager called Interboro Spring Again.
While the bulk of New York’s brewing history lies in Brooklyn, it hasn’t stayed put. A batch of breweries set their sights in surrounding boroughs, and newcomer Finback Brewery recently settled in Queens.
Conceived years earlier, Finback Brewery opened in 2014 with a 12-tap tasting room. While Queens may not have Brooklyn’s clout, Finback Brewery brushes that chip off its shoulder with ease, crafting an elegant array of beers: A floral Double Sess(ion) gets infused with ginger and chamomile, and a Starchild sour ale is made particularly sour with grapefruit peel.
Across the water, Bronx Brewery is new for its generation, but isn’t the first to craft beer on the fringes of Manhattan. The brewery is located in Port Morris, which over a century ago boasted at least seven breweries, all shuttered.
Bronx Brewery arrived late, but not without credentials; co-founder Damian Brown holds a Master Brewer degree from UC-Davis, while fellow co-founder Chris Gallant pockets years of experience from working for Heineken.
It was Bronx Brewery’s American Pale Ale that put it on the map, and quickly made its rounds throughout the Big Apple. The beer is currently sold at more than 250 locations in NYC alone.
Bronx Brewery’s most eager fans make the trek out to the tasting room, where they’re rewarded with year-round and one-off brews alike — a new backyard beer garden is a nice refresher, too.
The borough has a new, old neighbor: Chelsea Craft Brewing Company, which had operated in Manhattan since 1995 in Chelsea Piers, then recently moved to the Bronx for greener pastures (or in other words, cheaper rent).
With one of the oldest brands in Manhattan’s modern brewing scene, it saved its name and quickly reopened operation at a new 10,000-square-foot space, complete with a tasting room and brewery tours.
While it’s the newer, greener “boro taxis” that frequent these parts of the Bronx, Chelsea Craft Brewing Company still clings to its classic Checker Cab Blonde Ale, a nod to its downtown roots.
Last, but not forgotten, Flagship Brewing Co. opened in 2013 — essentially the first craft brewery in history to operate in Staten Island.
Born and bred in Staten Island, the trio of co-founders may be the sole craft brewers in the borough, but they’re standing tall: After just a few years in business, their Metropolitan Lager is on draft at none other than Citi Field, and they recently debuted canned brews.
Flagship Brewing Co.’s taproom boasts eight beers on tap and counting — in Staten Island, it’s just the beginning.
Years ago, Flagship Brewing Co. began its brewery with a few classics, from a red-tinged American Pale Ale to a bold and black Dark Mild.
Alphabet City Brewing Company began with two roommates in a kitchen in 2012. The beer is named after a neighborhood in lower Manhattan.
ACBC brews three distinct beers: an easy blonde ale, a classic dry stout and a West Coast IPA, called "Alpha Male".
Today, the Alphabet City's beer is available around the city and at festivals, with a brew pub coming soon.
ACBC and more hard-to-find beers are available at Alphabet City Beer Co., a specialty beer shop and bar.
Nearby in the East Village, Good Beer also offers exclusive and independent craft beers from around the world.
