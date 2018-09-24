Mac users, today's your day. The latest iPhones and Apple Watch may have stolen all the recent Apple headlines. But if you own a Mac, you should be just as jazzed, if not more so, by the arrival of MacOS Mojave.

On Monday, Apple formally released the new operating system to the public – it had been available as beta software.

I wouldn't categorize Mojave as a major update, but it still brings features and a fresh face to the computer – even machines long in the tooth – that many Mac owners will happily embrace. These include a dark new aesthetic, tools that promise to make it easier to place photos taken on your phone into documents on your computer, even apps that come over from the iPhone.

The new operating system is compatible with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac dating as far back as 2012, as well as more recent models like the MacBook and iMac Pro. Check with Apple if you’re unsure whether your computer meets the requirements.

The update is free in the Mac App Store on your computer.

Set aside a bit of time; the actual download and install time could exceed an hour or more. As always, back up files on your current computer before upgrading your computer. You should be fine, but caution is never a bad thing.

And with that, here are seven features to look out for.

The Mac goes dark

Apple’s new dark color scheme is visually striking, boasting darker hues that I think represent a handsome change. But if you’re not feeling this dark thing, rest assured, you can stick to or switch back to the lighter tones that define the status quo.

Apple is also opening up Dark Mode to third-party app developers, but it may well take awhile before your chosen apps catch up with this new design scheme.

Meanwhile, if you choose one of the new Dynamic Desktop images – yes, there’s a desert scene to match the Mojave name – the image will automatically morph from light to dark and back to match the time of day in your location. That’s nice, though I’m sticking with the image of my kids that has long been the desktop on my iMac.

Reducing clutter

Those of us with aging computers have probably accumulated lots of files through the years. In other words, your computer interface may have become as messy as your physical desk.

The latest Stacks feature is meant to de-clutter an unruly desktop by organizing disparate files into related stacks, in such categories as documents, images, and PDFs. The new Stacks is not to be confused with a feature of the same name (and purpose) on the Mac that placed stacks of files on the Dock at the bottom of the screen. Now Stacks is just doing it on the desktop, too.

To take advantage of the feature, start by going to the Finder on the Mac, and under the View menu, select Use Stacks. You can then choose to group Stacks by date, kind or tag.

You can get a lot of information and even edit about a file inside Quick Look without launching an underlying app.

Edward C. Baig

Quick look

The Quick Look feature has also been on the Mac through several generations of MacOS software (and, before that, OS X). The feature lets you peek at files in the Finder, without having to launch an underlying app to open them.

Mojave now lets you do more with those files through so-called Quick Actions. For example, you can rotate or mark up images, create PDFs, and trim videos, again without having to launch an app.

Snap screenshots

We journalists love taking screenshots, to show off features on our computers (and phones) to readers and viewers. You were previously able to take screenshots on a Mac through an application called Grab or in some cases through third-party utilities. But now Apple has added easier to access controls to make it much simpler to capture and save those screenshots, whether you want to take a picture of the entire screen, a selected window, or a portion of the screen. You can also record videos of your entire screen or a chosen window.

The Continuity Camera feature in Mojave lets you take a picture on your iPhone and insert it into a file on your Mac.

Apple

Continuity camera

You’re banging away at a document or other file on the Mac and need to add a picture or a scan of something. If you have an iPhone or iPad at hand, this process has just gotten a whole lot easier. You can use your phone or tablet (so long as they're on iOS 12, share the same Wi-Fi network and Apple ID) to snap a picture or scan a document and have it land where you want inside the file you’ve been working on.

For now this handy feature works inside Apple’s own Pages, Keynote, Numbers, Notes, Mail, Messages, Text Edit, Preview or the Finder.

I’d love for Apple to make it available for third-party software, notably Microsoft Office. That’s not the case at the moment.

Group FaceTime

Apple is going to open up FaceTime video calls so that you can visually chat with up to 32 people at once, though the feature won’t be available until later this fall. Group FaceTime not only comes to Macs with Mojave, but also to iPhones and iPads that have been upgraded to iOS 12.

The Home app on macOS Mojave

Apple

iOS apps on the Mac

Though Apple keeps its operating systems distinct – MacOS for the Mac; iOS for iPads and iPhones – there is increasing overlap in the apps that work across all of Apple’s gear. So coming to Macs with Mojave are apps you may already be familiar with, if not use, on your iPhone, including Apple News, Stocks, Voice Memos, and the Home app for controlling smart light bulbs and connected appliances.

Firmer security

Security and privacy updates are typically baked into a new operating system. Gotta stay ahead of the bad guys. In Mojave, if an app wants to access the camera and microphone on your computer, it must request your explicit permission.

Meanwhile, Apple says the Safari browser won’t trace your steps online via the embedded Share, Like or Comment buttons that you may come across on the Web, even if you don’t actively click on them.

