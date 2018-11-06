Lufthansa Airbus A340 damaged by fire from Frankfurt Airport truck The blackened and heavily damaged cockpit area of Lufthansa Airbus A340 is seen after the incident at Germany's Frankfurt Airport on June 11, 2018. The aircraft was painted in a special Star Alliance paint scheme. 01 / 04 The blackened and heavily damaged cockpit area of Lufthansa Airbus A340 is seen after the incident at Germany's Frankfurt Airport on June 11, 2018. The aircraft was painted in a special Star Alliance paint scheme. 01 / 04

A Lufthansa Airbus A340 was damaged after a fire broke out on a truck towing the widebody jet at Germany's Frankfurt Airport on Monday.

Ten airport workers, including ground crew and emergency responders, suffered smoke inhalation injuries that The Associated Press described as “minor.”

Lufthansa said it was not clear what led to the blaze. Images showed significant burn marks around the flight deck and front of the A340. The A340 was painted in a special Star Alliance livery.

“The aircraft is heavily damaged,” Lufthansa said in a statement to Reuters, adding to the news agency that the aircraft had been scheduled to used Monday for Lufthansa Flight 426 from Frankfurt to Philadelphia.

AP notes “the fire sent black smoke billowing into the air but airport traffic was not affected by the incident.”

Bloomberg News adds that “the aircraft, registered as D-AIFA, is named after the German city of Dorsten. The plane was delivered in 2000, making it more likely to be scrapped than repaired.”

