Almost 50 years ago, long before he switched careers and climbed his way up the ladder to rock legend and lead singer of British rock band Queen, Freddie Mercury worked as a baggage handler at Heathrow Airport.

And today, on what would have been Mercury’s 72nd birthday, Heathrow Airport joined in the “Freddie for a Day” celebrations by partnering with British Airways and a choreographer to host an in-terminal performance of real baggage handlers (wearing bright yellow jackets and fake Mercury mustaches) dancing to Queen’s “I Want to Break Free.”

The Heathrow baggage handlers seen in the video have been practicing their Mercury-inspired dance moves for weeks under the tutelage of British choreographer Lyndon Lloyd, who works with "Strictly Come Dancing" (the original UK version of “Dancing with the Stars”) and "The X Factor."

“Freddie Mercury was a truly British icon and I am delighted to ‘Break Free’ and celebrate his iconic life with my colleagues,” said Virinder Bansal, a Heathrow baggage service manager, in a statement shared by the airport. “Freddie Mercury is an undisputed rock legend,” added Adam Dewey, another baggage manager who can be spotted dancing in the video. “It has been an absolute blast planning his birthday celebrations at Heathrow Airport, where he once worked.”

In addition to the live version of this dance in Heathrow Terminal 5, Freddie Mercury’s birthday was marked at the airport with Queen songs on the arrivals boards and an invitation to the British Airways first-class lounge for any passengers departing Terminal 5 who are named Freddie, Frederick or Mercury’s real first name, Farrokh.

Going forward, memorabilia related to Queen and Freddie Mercury will go on display next month in the Heathrow Terminal 5 departures area. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” described by 20th Century Fox as a “foot stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury,” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 2.

