White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

Getty Images

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take questions from reporters on a variety of issues Monday afternoon.

The 2 p.m. press briefing comes after President Trump tweeted about his right to pardon himself, as the special counsel investigates his campaign's ties to Russia.

Over the weekend, Trump's legal team asserted the same point, noting that while he can pardon himself, he wouldn't have to because he's done nothing wrong.

The Constitution says the president can grant pardons "except in cases of impeachment," suggesting to some that he could pardon himself and still be impeached.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Monday's press briefing, which you can watch in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com