The first anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting will begin with a sunrise remembrance at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater.

Singers from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts will perform as well as a salute from a multi-jurisdictional honor guard. The event also includes speakers and 58 seconds of silence to remember the 58 victims. Later, marquees along the iconic Las Vegas Strip go dark Monday night to mark the commemoration of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The rampage at an open-air country music festival killed killed 58 people. More than 400 other people were wounded by bullets fired from a high-rise hotel room. Hundreds more were injured while fleeing the chaotic scene.

