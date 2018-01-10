President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference to discuss a revised U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 1, 2018. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Johnson City, Tennessee, after a busy day in Washington.

Earlier Monday, he announced a $1.2 trillion trade deal with Mexico and Canada, set to take effect in 2020.

During a press conference on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in the White House Rose Garden, the president was peppered with questions on his controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Monday afternoon, Trump awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to Ronald Shurer II, a former Army medic who braved enemy fire to treat wounded soldiers during a 2008 battle in Afghanistan.

President Trump is now in Tennessee to show support for Rep. Marsha Blackburn. The Republican congresswoman is running for the U.S. Senate.

