SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company founder Elon Musk speaks at the 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition, in Hawthorne, California on July 22, 2018.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will reveal the identity of the first private passenger to fly around the moon during an event at the company's headquarters Monday night.

In a tweet, SpaceX called the mission "an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space."

The lunar mission will be a first for SpaceX's next-generation Big Falcon Rocket, which will eventually replace the workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.

The company hopes the BFR will not only handle payload delivery and hops to the moon, but the eventual establishment of a self-sustaining colony on Mars.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Elon Musk's announcement, which you can watch in the player above starting at 9 p.m. ET.

