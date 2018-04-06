Attorneys for a Michigan woman say Target racially profiled and falsely accused their client, an African-American, who was allegedly detained and forced to expose her body under the suspicion that she stole a bikini from the store in May.

On May 22, Ashane Davis, 20, was allegedly accused of stealing a bikini by a loss prevention officer — an African-American male — who grabbed Davis by her arm to prevent her from leaving the Target store in Southfield, Michigan according to attorneys Jasmine Rand and Maurice Davis (no relation to Ashane Davis).

Rand, a civil rights attorney who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, says that her client was was handcuffed by a second loss prevention employee — a white male — and was then subjected to the "Target Walk of Shame," which she alleges is a company-wide practice of parading suspected shoplifters through the store in a "very public and very derogatory manner" to discourage people from stealing.

"He pulled her through the store backwards by handcuffs as he yelled very loudly that she was, quote-unquote, that she was stealing the panty swimwear that she had on underneath her clothing," Rand said Monday at news conference. "And he said that over and over. Loud enough for other customers to hear and loud enough to publicly humilate our client."

Rand said Davis was then led to a loss prevention room where the two male employees called a white female manager to the room, at which point, Davis was told to lift her shirt and pull down her pants to prove she hadn't stolen the item. Davis was not disrobed in the process, Rand said.

"I was so scared," Davis told media. "I had never had anything close or near like that happen to me. Two men that I never met before, never seen before. So I was very scared and sad." No bikini was found, the attorneys say.

Target responded in a statement sent via email:

"We want everyone who shops at Target to feel welcomed and respected and take any allegations of mistreatment seriously. We’re sorry for the actions of our former team member, who created an experience we don’t want any guest to have at Target. Upon reviewing our team’s actions, we terminated the team member who was directly involved and are addressing the situation with the security team at the store."

Rand says the local Target has reached out to Ashane Davis to try to have a discussion but that "nothing has been done to remedy the situation."

Rand said that Davis was told while walking out of the store that "this isn't the first time this has happened, we're so sorry," a comment that attorney Maurice Davis attributed to the African American guard, the only employee who apologized to Davis at the time.

Rand said her client's treatment was clearly racially motivated. "I would be very surprised if this has ever happened to a white woman at that Target location," she said.

She said racial profiling can be proven through a pattern of corporate practices. Rand referenced a recent lawsuit filed by African Americans and Latinos against Target over discriminatory hiring practices. USA TODAY reported in April that the company agreed to a $3.7 million settlement in the class action suit.

Racial discrimination, Rand said, is generally not so obvious.

"People are trained not to say the n-word," Rand said. "They're trained not to use racial slurs so that they can blame it on something else."

Rand linked Davis' case to the the "mistreatment" and "brutalization of African-American women's bodies" on a national scale, including the video of the arrest of Chikesia Clemons at an Alabama Waffle House in April.

Rand said that they have not yet filed suit against Target but would pursue civil damages and possible elements of criminal wrongdoing by the Target employees. They also want to see Target take disciplinary actions against the employees and change the company's corporate practices.

