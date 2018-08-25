Kyle Pavone, vocalist of the band We Came As Romans, has died. He was 28.

The band shared the sad news on social media Saturday, saying "music lost another great" with Pavone's passing.

"Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent," the statement read. "In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief."

Pavone's cause of death was not immediately clear.

Bandmate Joshua Moore confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself and Pavone.

"I love this picture so much because it shows you how I’ll always remember you," he captioned the image. "The craziest, goofiest, most funny and lovable kid. I miss you so much."

