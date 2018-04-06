WASHINGTON — The political network overseen by conservative billionaires Charles Koch and David Koch on Monday announced a multimillion-dollar campaign to oppose President Trump's tariffs.

The move, just days after Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from the European Union, Mexico and Canada, marks the deepest rift between the influential Koch network and Trump.

Koch officials have spent millions to promote the tax cuts Trump signed into law last year, but the free-trade industrialists have grown increasingly at odds with Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration over immigration and trade policies.

"The Trump administration has taken some incredibly positive steps for the American economy, but tariffs will undercut that progress and needlessly hamstring our full economic potential," Tim Phillips, the president of Americans for Prosperity, said in a statement. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is the largest group in the Koch network with voter-outreach operations in 36 states.

"There are better ways to negotiate trade deals than by punishing American consumers and businesses with higher costs," Phillips added.

Koch officials say their campaign will include media buys, grassroots mobilization and lobbying.

Charles Koch

Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY

The action comes as midterm elections for Congress heat up, and Republicans increasingly embrace Trump's policies as they battle to retain their majority in the House. The Koch network is the biggest outside player in Republican politics and previously announced plans to spend a record $400 million ahead of the midterms to shape policy and politics.

The network's decision to take a forceful stance opposing Trump on trade could complicate the re-election tactics for congressional Republicans.

Koch officials increasingly have voiced displeasure with specific policies coming out of Washington.

Late last month, for instance, AFP ran ads targeting 10 Republicans and seven Democrats for backing a $1.3 trillion spending package, saying the measure passed earlier this year demonstrated "disregard for fiscal responsibility." One of the Republicans targeted: Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., a Trump ally running for the U.S. Senate.

The Koch groups also have urged Congress to take up a legislative fix for the undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

