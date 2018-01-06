Kathy Griffin in Los Angeles on March 22, 2018.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

For the first time since she was nearly broken by the backlash from her infamous blood-dripping "decapitated Trump head" episode a year ago, Kathy Griffin is describing in detail the death-threat-level consequences she faced — and warning that the same fate could now befall President Trump's newest target, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee.

On Friday, Trump issued a tweet calling for TBS to fire the "no talent" Bee for her "horrible language" after she referred to his eldest daughter, Ivanka, as a "feckless (female slur) in an immigration segment. His tweet came a day after she and the network had already apologized and removed the clip from YouTube.

Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

On Thursday, Griffin posted tweets sympathetic to Bee, even though she was initially disappointed that Bee apologized. (She took back her own apology last summer.)

"Please do not be hard on @iamsambee for apologizing," she wrote. "While I was hoping she wouldn’t, I know first hand what it’s like being put through the Trump wood chipper..what she’s going through right now is crazy. All for a bleeped word. Comics held to higher standards than the president."

Please do not be hard on @iamsambee for apologizing. While I was hoping she wouldn’t, I know first hand what it’s like being put through the Trump wood chipper..what she’s going through right now is crazy. All for a bleeped word. Comics held to higher standards than the president https://t.co/4kUkHpP8hl — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

Griffin ran down the litany of woes that befell her after the severed Trump head incident: A months-long federal investigation. Death threats from enraged supporters of Trump. Threats against her 97-year-old mom. Placement on the no-fly and Interpol lists. Detention at airports. Canceled gigs, as when her pal, Anderson Cooper of CNN, shaded her and she lost her co-hosting spot for their annual New Year's Eve broadcast.

Most alarming: Wave after wave of toxic tweets spurred by attack statements from the White House, including the otherwise low-key first lady Melania Trump, who publicly wondered if Griffin was mentally ill.

"What happened to me must never happen again," Griffin tweeted Thursday in a Twitter moment that featured more than 50 separate tweets explaining what followed when she published an image of herself holding up a "head," streaked with what appears to be blood, of President Trump by the hair.

Griffin's stunt was supposed to be a comedic mocking of Trump's equally infamous 2015 remarks about then-Fox News star Megyn Kelly having "blood coming out of her whatever." However, almost no one got the joke, and especially not in Trump country.

"No other president in modern times has used his power this way and that's why I keep speaking out about this," Griffin said in one of the tweets. "I don't want this to happen to others and while it doesn't always make for uplifting interviews — I'm not going to stop shining a bright light on this."

Since my thread is so long, I put it in a Twitter moment for easier reading. Hope you’ll take a look. https://t.co/U9GLtFpkwq — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

Griffin's Twitter moment attracted attention almost immediately on Friday.

"Trump should not use the platform the American people gave him to bully Kathy Griffin or any other comedian. It’s a harrowing perversion of the Office of the President of the United States," said a doctor named Eugene Eu.

Trump should not use the platform the American people gave him to bully Kathy Griffin or any other comedian. It’s a harrowing perversion of the Office of the President of the United States. https://t.co/Au0VAEpdAw — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 1, 2018

Everyone should read it, tweeted Netflix writer Abby Feldman.

If you are a woman- read this.

If you are a comedian- read this.

If you are a woman comedian- read this.

If you are a citizen- read this.

If you are the president- read this. https://t.co/MThptJKnbe — Abby Feldman (@AbbyFeldman) June 1, 2018

Twitter users seemed to be shocked at the extent of the backlash against Griffin last year, although she has talked about it before, including to USA TODAY at this year's White House Correspondents Association dinner in April.

"You could have hated my picture with the Trump mask, that’s fine, I have no issue with that," she told USA TODAY then. "But I don’t want anyone to think it was illegal, it's important for people to know that picture was completely covered by the First Amendment."

Samantha Bee in New York, May 16, 2018.

Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

She added, "People who publish controversial images "shouldn’t have to go through a two-months federal investigation, and be threatened with a no-fly list and be on the Interpol list and on kill lists and be detained at every airport. It was a little much, it was a little crazy."

Griffin chose Thursday evening to unload her story in more detail on Twitter in part because it's the one-year anniversary of her own experience clashing with Trump but also because another comedian, Bee, is under attack by Trump and his base.

"Nope. You’re not gonna do to @iamsambee what you tried to do to me," she tweeted Friday. "This isn’t just Trump expressing his opinion, he’s using his platform as president to order his followers to go after Sam. And he’s keeping the story active."

Nope. You’re not gonna do to @iamsambee what you tried to do to me. This isn’t just Trump expressing his opinion, he’s using his platform as president to order his followers to go after Sam. And he’s keeping the story active. https://t.co/U9GLtFpkwq https://t.co/jGqVrP65FL — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 1, 2018

Trump himself has deployed vulgarisms for the female anatomy, plus T-shirts calling Democrat Hillary Clinton the same word were regularly spotted at Trump rallies during the 2016 campaign.

Griffin also looked back on her own misunderstood apology from May 2017 and subsequent retraction after people insisted she should be arrested and jailed for publishing her picture.

"I'm no longer sorry," Griffin told Australia's Sunrise show in late August. "The whole outrage was BS. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion."

A year later, she bottom-lined it for her Twitter followers: "I have the first amendment right to put out these images. People may not come to my shows, they may not buy my books, but I have the right. It was just plain wrong for the President of the United States to use his power to come after me or anyone else he is offended by."

U) I have the first amendment right to put out these images. People may not come to my shows, they may not buy my books, but I have the right. It was just plain wrong for the President of the United States to use his power to come after me or anyone else he is offended by. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

