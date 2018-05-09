CHICAGO – Jury selection began Wednesday in the murder trial of a Chicago police officer charged in the controversial shooting death of Laquan McDonald, a high-profile incident that impacted the national debate on policing while also causing an enormous ripple effect on the political landscape in one of America’s biggest cities.

It’s been nearly four years since the officer, Jason Van Dyke, fired 16 shots at the 17-year-old, a moment that sent a shockwave through the city's political establishment and forced a public reckoning with the Chicago Police Department’s difficult history in African-American communities.

The incident led to the ouster at the ballot box of the county prosecutor, the firing of a police superintendent and a Department of Justice civil rights investigation of the city’s police department.

It also did political damage to one of America’s most prominent mayors, Rahm Emanuel, who announced Tuesday that he won’t run for re-election.

The city was forced, under police order, to release the police dashboard camera video of the shooting to the public. The jarring footage spurred weeks of mostly peaceful street protests.

On the eve of the trial, McDonald’s family called for peace, no matter the outcome.

“We’re asking for complete peace,” the Rev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald’s great uncle, told reporters. “We don’t want any violence before, during or after the verdict in this trial.”

Outside the courthouse Wednesday, prospective jurors were greeted by dozens of demonstrators holding signs denouncing Van Dyke and chanting “16 shots and a coverup.”

Some 200 potential jurors were sworn in Wednesday and read each count of the 23 indictment against Van Dyke before being dispatched to fill out questionnaires. Judge Vince Gaughan told the prospective jurors they would be asked to return to the courthouse for questioning by attorneys from both sides in the coming days. The judge ordered the jurors not to speak anyone about the case.

Gaughan, who is overseeing the case, could call for a jury from outside Cook County or even move the case outside the Chicago area.

Van Dyke’s attorney, Daniel Herbert, filed a motion last month requesting the case be moved. He argued that the avalanche of pretrial publicity would make it difficult to field an impartial panel.

Gaughan said he would decide on the issue after starting the jury screening process, which will give him the opportunity to determine whether an unbiased jury could be found from the Chicagoland pool.

In the end, Van Dyke could also opt for a bench trial—meaning the officer would leave it up to the judge to decide his fate.

In this Oct. 20, 2014 frame from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being shot by officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago.

The trial gets underway one day after Emanuel made the surprise announcement he would not seek a third term as mayor. The veteran politician had seen his standing in Chicago's large African-American community erode over his administration’s handling of the shooting.

Emanuel, who served as a senior adviser to President Bill Clinton, a Democratic leader in Congress and White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama before he was elected mayor in 2011, said that he and his wife, Amy Rule, had concluded it was the right moment for him to step away from politics.

David Axelrod, who served with Emanuel in the Obama White House, told USA TODAY the mayor had been speaking with a small group of friends and advisers over the past few months about a potential third term.

While Emanuel raised millions for the campaign, Axelrod said he expressed concern that he didn’t have it in him to spend four more years as mayor.

Axelrod said the mayor didn’t talk about the Van Dyke case as he weighed his decision.

“It didn’t come up in any of the discussions I had with him,” he said.

The shooting garnered little attention until an activist, William Calloway, and independent journalist Brandon Smith, sued the city to release the video.

On the day the city made the footage public — 400 days after the shooting — prosecutors charged Van Dyke with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct.

The city already had agreed to make a $5 million payout to McDonald’s mother, settling a potential claim before she filed suit.

The video appeared to show McDonald veering away from officers as Van Dyke fired 16 shots at him. Police say the teen had a four-inch retractable knife, and had been breaking into trucks.

The release spurred weeks of largely peaceful protests in the city, and triggered a 13-month Justice Department investigation. The department found the excessive use of force by police was rampant in the city’s African-American and Latino communities.

Anita Alvarez, the Cook County state’s attorney at the time charges against Van Dyke were announced, faced criticism from activists who said she took too long to bring charges against the officer and was ineffective in prosecuting other cases of alleged police misconduct.

She was defeated in a Democratic primary months later by a challenger who made the McDonald case a central focus to the campaign.

Emanuel, who argued against releasing the video during an ongoing federal investigation, faced calls to resign.

The mayor fired his police superintendent, Garry McCarthy, ushered in a series of changes at the police department, apologized for his own missteps and spoke of a “code of silence” within the police department that he said tarnished the agency’s reputation.

But he declined to step aside.

The Rev. Ira Acree, a pastor on the city’s West Side and a critic of the mayor, applauded his decision not to seek a third term.

“The upcoming Jason Van Dyke trial highlights his role in the Laquan McDonald police murder cover-up, which is politically unforgivable,” he said.

Police say they were responding to calls of a suspect had been breaking into trucks in a lot on the city’s Southwest Side when they found McDonald with the knife. They say he slashed the tire of a police vehicle not long before Van Dyke fired on him.

Prosecutors say Van Dyke fired immediately after getting out of his vehicle. While several officers were at the scene, Van Dyke was the only officer to shoot and fired 13 of the 16 shots at McDonald while the teenager was lying on the ground, according to prosecutors.

After the shooting, Van Dyke told investigators that McDonald "raised the knife across his chest and over his shoulder, pointing the knife" at him before he opened fire, according to police documents. Van Dyke also told investigators he continued to fire his weapon at McDonald while he was on the ground, because the teen "appeared to be attempt(ing) to get up, all the while continuing to point the knife" at him.

Pat Camden, a spokesman for the Fraternal Order of Police union, told reporters soon after the incident that McDonald lunged at officers and Van Dyke defended himself.

The video, however, appears to show McDonald veering away from officers when Van Dyke opened fire.

Van Dyke said in a pair of interviews with the Chicago Tribune and Fox32 Chicago last week that he was following his training and expressed concern about his fate.

"I strongly believe that politics was heavily involved with this since the beginning," Van Dyke said in the television interview. "I would like the jury to know the facts of the situation that happened. ... And I would like them to make a decision based on evidence and not on opinion."

Following the interviews, special prosecutor Joseph McMahon said Van Dyke breached a decorum order from the judge that directed no one involved make substantive comments on the case outside the courtroom. McMahon filed a motion requesting Gaughan jail the officer or raise his $1.5 million bond for failing to follow all orders set by the court as a stipulation of his bail.

Herbert said in court that Van Dyke was only using his First Amendment right to express his feelings about a critical moment in his life.

“The playing field has been unlevel against Jason Van Dyke at every stage in this case,” Herbert said.

The judge is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter Thursday.

In addition to the charges against Van Dyke, two officers and a detective involved in the case face state charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and misconduct.

The officers, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney, allegedly lied to investigators about what occurred and mischaracterized the video recordings in the hopes that independent investigators wouldn’t learn what happened and the public would not see the video footage caught on the dashcam, according to the indictment.

Detective David March signed off on the statements that several officers at the scene gave following the shooting and indicated in his report there were no discrepancies between what the officers said happened and what could be seen in the police dashcam video.

The three are scheduled to go to trial in November.

