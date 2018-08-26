This handout image distributed courtesy of WJXT, a local Jacksonville television station, shows police cars blocking a street leading to the Jacksonville Landing area in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, August 26, 2018. - Several people have been killed in a mass shooting at a video game tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville, local police said Sunday, August 26, 2018, adding that one suspect was dead. (Photo by HO / Courtesy of WJXT / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / WJXT TV" / NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==HO/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Several k ORIG FILE ID: AFP_18M5UH

JACKSONVILLE – Customers come to the Chicago Pizza and Sports Grille to sip beers, talk sports and indulge in deep-dish pies and other pub grub.

On Sunday, the calm of a weekend afternoon at the riverfront hangout was shattered when gunfire ripped through the air and a stampede to escape ensued — many scrambling from a gaming parlor at the back of the restaurant.

Witnesses described a harrowing scene before three people, including the gunman, were dead and 11 were injured in a storm of bullets.

Braheem Johnson, a cook at the grill, caught a glimpse of the shooter, whom he described as a young male of average build who fired into the crowd using a large caliber handgun with a laser sight attachment.

"I just heard shots and I looked at the window and I see him," Johnson said. "Dude came in there, basically like, to kill ... He was just in his rampage mode."



Johnson barricaded himself and some customers in the restaurant and grabbed a pair of kitchen knives. "If you come into this kitchen, you're bound to get stabbed," Johnson said he told the gunman.

Sunday evening, Sheriff Mike Williams identified the shooter as David Katz, 24, of Baltimore. He said the FBI was searching the man’s home as part of the investigation.

Marquis Williams told the Associated Press he and his girlfriend, Taylor Poindexter, were ordering pizza at the restaurant when shots erupted.

“Initially we thought it was a balloon popping, but there weren’t any balloons in the room. Then we heard repeat shots and we took off running.”

Williams participated in the gaming tournament earlier that Sunday, he said. Gamers sit in chairs in front of monitors with headsets to play popular games such as Fortnite or Madden NFL 19.

The path to the restroom at the restaurant would take customers through the gaming parlor, called the GLHF Game Bar. Both spaces are located at an entertainment complex called Jacksonville Landing.

