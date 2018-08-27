BALTIMORE, Md. -- The man suspected of shooting and killing at least two and wounding 9 others at a Madden 19 video game tournament in Jacksonville is a resident of Baltimore, Maryland.

The suspect was identified by Jacksonville police on Sunday night as 24-year-old David Katz.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Katz was a lone shooter with a handgun who opened fire on tournament participants inside the Chicago Pizza restaurant at Jacksonville's Landing entertainment complex. Williams said Katz died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Jacksonville police believe he stayed somewhere in the area Saturday night and he was at the tournament as a participant in the competition. The game's maker, EA Sports, lists a David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

Jacksonville police did not have any information on potential motive in the shooting. Police also said local authorities were responding in Baltimore to the suspect's residence for further investigation.

David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, the suspected mass shooter who killed 2 and wounded nine others in Madden 19 video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo via Buffalo Bills Twitter)

ATF agents are outside this Harbor Island Walk residence in Baltimore in connection with the mass shooting at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville. The suspected shooter is from Baltimore https://t.co/nytXyC3OHY pic.twitter.com/LyYzY4AWkF— WUSA9 (@wusa9) August 27, 2018

Authorities just entered South Baltimore home as part of Jacksonville mass shooting investigation https://t.co/PTbCfomyfz pic.twitter.com/a5PdQDpqyU— Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 26, 2018

Nine other people were wounded by gunfire and all were in stable condition Sunday evening, Williams said. He added that two others were injured in the chaos as people sought to flee the gunfire.The victims in the shooting have not yet been identified, but one of them, Drini Gjoka, 19, of DC, took to Twitter saying he was lucky that a bullet only grazed his thumb.A live feed from the tournament was underway when the shooting took place, and the audio feed was interrupted by the sound of several gunshots. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring the situation. Gov. Rick Scott said he had promised Mayor Lenny Curry and other officials in Jacksonville any state support they might need. Jacksonville is about 300 miles north of Parkland, where a gunman killed 17 people in a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day. Sen. Bill Nelson issued a statement after Sunday's shooting saying "Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage."Ryan Alemon said he was in the bar when at least one gunman began shooting."Everyone was running, they were dropping because they were getting shot," Alemon told CNN. "I heard yelling, I heard 'Help me, I'm shot.'"Alemon said he hid in bathroom for about 10 minutes before fleeing the bar when he was certain the shooting was over.

The Jacksonville Landing is an entertainment complex along the St. Johns River. The area includes waterfront restaurants and an indoor shopping mall. The gaming bar bills itself online as "Jacksonville's home for gamers and nerds alike."

© 2018 WUSA