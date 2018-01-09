President Donald Trump may not have been invited to Sen. John McCain's service at the National Cathedral, but his daughter Ivanka Trump and Jarad Kushner arrived Saturday to view the service.

President Donald Trump may not have been invited to Sen. John McCain's service at the National Cathedral, but his daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrived Saturday to view the service.

The duo mingled with the crowd, which included political figures from both sides of the aisle.Trump who often criticized McCain, even calling him a "dummy," was not at the service.

McCain was captured by the North Vietnamese when his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War. He spent more than five years as a POW in Hanoi.

"He’s not a war hero," Trump said in July 2015. "He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured."

While the president is not invited, McCain's service features eulogies from two other former opponents — Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Other notable attendees included Republican congressional leaders, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Also attending were former Secretary of State John Kerry, a Senate colleague of McCain's and also a Vietnam War veteran and former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta.

McCain's hearse arrived at the cathedral shortly before 9:30. Watch the service live here.

