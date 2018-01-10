TEHRAN, Iran – Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Monday it launched ballistic missiles into eastern Syria targeting militants it blamed for a recent attack on a military parade.

State television and the state-run IRNA news agency said the attacks “killed and wounded” militants in Syria “east of the Euphrates River,” without elaborating. Syrian state media did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

The Guard published images on its website showing what it described as the missile launch near a rocky outcropping in an undisclosed location. Previously, the Guard has launched missiles from Iran’s western provinces for such attacks.

The attack adds to confusion over who carried out the assault on the military parade in Ahvaz on Sept. 22 that killed at least 24 people and wounded over 60.

Iran initially blamed Arab separatists for the attack in which gunmen disguised as soldiers open fire on the crowd and officials watching the parade from a riser in the southwestern city. Arab separatists also immediately claimed the attack and offered details about one of the attackers that ultimately turned out to be true.

The extremist Islamic State group also claimed responsibility for the assault, but initially made factual incorrect claims about it. Later, IS released footage of several men that Iran ultimately identified as attackers, though the men in the footage never pledged allegiance to the extremist group.

This is the third time in recent months that Iran has fired its ballistic missiles in anger.

Last year, Iran fired ballistic missiles into Syria over a bloody IS attack on Tehran targeting parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. In September, Iran fired missiles into Iraq targeting a base of an Iranian Kurdish separatist group. The separatists say that strike killed at least 11 people and wounded 50.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

