Residents look for their belongings amid the debris of destroyed houses in Palu in central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sept. 29, 2018, after a strong earthquake and tsunami struck the area.

BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images

Relief workers mobilized to help devastated areas and rescue teams desperately hunted for survivors Monday in the aftermath of a fierce earthquake and tsunami that hammered Indonesia, killing hundreds.

More than 840 people have been confirmed dead in the twin disasters that unfolded Friday when a magnitude-7.5 quake triggered a tsunami that swallowed homes and pulverized neighborhoods. That number is expected to rise as first responders reach remote areas.

Conditions in the hard-hit city of Palu on the coast are particularly difficult because the quake caused a phenomenon called liquefaction, which occurs when loose water-filled soil near the surface collapses, said the country's disaster agency spokesman, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

"Hundreds of victims" are still buried in the mud, he said.

Relief groups, many of which have a long history in Indonesia, are facing a daunting task less than two months after another quake rocked the nation's Lombok Island, killing more than 400 people and displacing thousands.

Flooding from Friday's tsunami cut off roads to some villages, and food and clean water are in short supply. Some groups are having to travel 10 hours to reach the disaster zone because of access issues, the Red Cross reports. Looters are also making security an issue.

Thousands of people, mostly women with children – some pregnant – packed the airport in Palu in a futile attempt to board an Indonesian Air Force plane to escape the disaster.

"The smell of death is strong in the air, and it could start impacting people’s health after four days ... I’m afraid the death toll is going to continue to rise dramatically,” said Radika Pinto, with humanitarian aid agency World Vision in Palu.

Here is a list of some of the groups responding to the disaster and ways you can help:

International Medical Corps, a global first-response team, has staff on the ground to provide emergency health care services, including trauma surgery and medicine. The group is mobilizing with the government and local agencies.

Mercy Corps, a global humanitarian organization, has mobilized a team of emergency responders, including experts in disaster response. Essentials such as clean water, food and cash are most needed, the group says.

World Vision has deployed a team for search and rescue, set up feeding centers for infants and children and will be distributing hygiene kits, blankets and emergency tarps.

Food for the Hungry, a Phoenix-based nonprofit tackling global poverty, is partnering with its Indonesian staff and other NGOs to respond to this disaster by raising money and deploying other resources.

Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid group, is working with the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance, which overseas international disaster relief in Southeast Asia, on assessing health needs in the hard-hit areas. The group will target treatment of trauma injuries, waterborne diseases, respiratory issues and infections from puncture wounds and lacerations caused by rubble.

Global Giving, a global crowdfunding source, is helping connect dozen of nonprofits in Indonesia with donors to provide relief services.

Project Hope, a health and humanitarian relief organization, has deployed a medical team to the island of Sulawesi to address health needs.

Save the Children, an international children's agency, has an emergency response team on the ground and is planning to set up child-friendly spaces in shelters for those who have lost their homes and will supply diapers and cribs.

UNICEF, the United Nation's Children's Fund, is working with authorities to reunite separated children with families, provide clean water through mobile water treatment and support infant and child feeding.

The Indonesian Red Cross, working with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, has search and rescue teams, medical workers, ambulances and water trucks on the ground. The agency is also providing blankets, tarps and sleeping mats.

Contributing: The Associated Press

