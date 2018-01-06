A husky in Utah killed 20 chickens, one cat, two ducks, two rabbits, a turkey and a goose early on Memorial Day, according to the Toole Transcript Bulletin.

The paper reports the owner of the dog is facing misdemeanor charges in Tooele, Utah and that the husky's attacks occurred at two locations on a single night.

Fox 13, Salt Lake City reports one of those locations was a a backyard petting zoo for children with disabilities run by Trip Kiss and his family.

Kiss provided video of the incident to the station. That video shows the husky, a 4-year old named Nikita, trotting into the dark with animals in its mouth.

The station reported that the husky scattered the dead animals in a two-block radius around the attacked homes.

"He was chewing our goose ... he dug out the rabbits in their enclosure," Kiss told the station.

In a Thursday Facebook post, the station said that local authorities will decide the fate of the dog and it could be returned to its owners, if it is not deemed dangerous.

The Transcript Bulletin reported Thursday that the dog was being held at the Tooele City Animal Shelter for evaluation.

Fox 13 identified the husky's owner as Mackenzie Morton, who told the station that Nikita went missing from her boyfriend's home, not far from the backyard petting zoo.

She told the station that in her search for the dog, she found dead chickens. After nearly catching the dog, she said she gave up the search.

"I didn't think she was going to go on a killing spree," Morton told the station. "I did not know that, at all."

