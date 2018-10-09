Photos: The Sydney Opera House

For many Americans, Australia sounds like an exotic dream destination that’s too far away and too expensive.

Those negatives disappear, however, when you upgrade to business class.

On long flights to destinations such as Sydney, traveling in first or business class makes that arduous journey a pleasure. Nice in-flight amenities, comfortable seats and restful sleep means your vacation starts on the plane, not on the steps of the Sydney Opera House with jet-lagged, bleary eyes.

What’s more, right now you can save as much as 72% off the published fare by upgrading from economy to business class using miles on United Airlines.

Ah yes, most people use their miles for a free economy trip, but that’s not where the real value lies.

To upgrade to business class to Australia, United requires 30,000 miles plus a co-pay of $600 each way on the lowest upgradeable economy fares. When business-class fares are high, which is almost always the case on flights to Australia or New Zealand, using miles for an upgrade can offer a spectacular return.

Save 72% with miles. Bewdy, mate!

Let’s say you’re traveling from Houston to Sydney, often an expensive business-class route, even when booked well ahead. The lowest United economy fare is currently $1,178, while business class is $8,594 (a difference of $7,416). So, even with the $1,200 co-pay, you can save $6,216 (72%) off the published fare by using 60,000 miles.

Los Angeles to Melbourne is one of United’s lowest economy-fare routes, currently starting at $777 round-trip. Its business-class cousin starts at $5,779. So again, even with the $1,200 co-pay, you still save $3,802 (66%) off the published fare by using 60,000 miles to upgrade.

Not in a hub?

So, what if you don’t live in a major hub such as Los Angeles or Houston? It simply means buying an economy through-fare ticket that includes the entire itinerary on one ticket. Then use miles to upgrade from the gateway to the international destination.

Let’s say you live in Kansas City. On Kansas City-Sydney, the lowest through-fare ticket (connecting via San Francisco) costs $1,241 in economy vs. $6,806 in business class. Even with the $1,200 co-pay, to upgrade the San Francisco-Sydney leg, you save $4,365 (64%) off the published fare by using miles.

Sit down on mileage-award seats, Down Under

Free mileage-award tickets can be a nightmare for availability, especially on airlines like American and United, and especially to Australia. So the first and most obvious reason to love mileage upgrades is that the volume of seats some airlines make available for using your miles can be up to 400% more than they allocate for normal award tickets.

The airlines likely do this to generate some revenue from your economy airfare, since they prefer to sell you a low-cost ticket to providing a free one.

The latest FirstClassFlyer.com survey of United business-class availability to Australia reveals great options for five major routes with availability throughout the next 11 months. For example, Los Angeles-Sydney has great availability in September and October 2018 and March, April and May 2019 for up to four seats using miles to upgrade.

No miles? No problem

Even if you don’t have 60,000 United miles, you can buy them when they go on sale, which happens frequently. Or you can transfer points from your Chase Ultimate Rewards account to United.

Next time you’re thinking about a long-haul trip, such as to the land Down Under, consider forgoing free mileage awards, as they don’t earn elite credit and are difficult to find anyway. Instead, use your miles to upgrade because availability is much greater and the ticket earns miles and elite credit. It’ll make that glass of Australian wine taste even better.

See you up front.

