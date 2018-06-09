Researchers say fatty residue found in pottery in Croatia points pushes back the origins of cheese making in the Mediterranean by thousands of year.

The pottery, or rhyta, discovered on the Dalmatian Coast contained residue showing evidence of fermented dairy products such as cheese or yogurt from 7,200 years ago. Three of the four rhyta they found showed evidence of cheese.

"This pushes back cheese-making by 4,000 years," said Sarah B. McClure, an associate professor of anthropology at Penn State University, in a statement.

Findings were published in the journal PLoS One.

Researchers say evidence of milk in this pottery dates back 500 years earlier than the residue they discovered. When people begin shifting from milk to more fermented products like cheese, the types of pottery used also changed, they found.

"Cheese production is important enough that people are making new types of kitchenware," McClure said. "We are seeing that cultural shift."

Researchers say DNA analysis of the region suggests adults were lactose intolerant but children were able to drink milk until age 10. Because the process of making cheese reduces the amount of lactose, it became another food option for adults and children.

