Five romantic resorts in Barbados

On the island of Barbados, British reserve blends with Barbadian spice to create a destination with lots of appeal, especially for honeymooners. While there are the requisite palm-fringed beaches and gorgeous sunsets, there’s also funkier delights, such as the Friday night fish fry in Oistins, where locals mingle with visitors to enjoy live music and fresh seafood in a small-town setting.

Celebrities who have the bank to travel anywhere in the world flock to Barbados, including Kiera Knightley, Simon Cowell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hugh Grant and Sir Richard Branson. Back in 1966, George Harrison and his bride Pattie honeymooned in Barbados, in a rented villa.

While picking the right resort is essential for a great Barbados honeymoon, newly-minted couples will also have plenty of off-resort activities to enliven their stay, such as exploring Harrison’s Cave via an underground trolley, swimming in the rock pools at Bathsheba, or touring historic Bridgetown, where young George Washington visited, the only time he left the North American mainland.

Sandals Royal Barbados

Couples who choose to honeymoon at the couples-only Sandals Royal Barbados actually get two resorts for the price of one, since they’ll have visiting privileges at the neighboring Sandals Barbados resort. This greatly expands their choice of pools, restaurants and shopping. Sandals Royal Barbados is an upscale all-inclusive resort, which means meals, drinks and most activities are included in the rate. Consider upping the ante by booking one of the resort’s Love Nest Suites, which have their own private Skypool with infinity edge, and balconies with a soaking tub for two. Amenities at the resort include a spa, rooftop pool and bar, and — for something completely different — a bowling alley. The all-suite Sandals Royal Barbados is located on Oistin Bay’s Maxwell Beach and is about a 15-minute ride from the international airport, meaning couples will be unpacked and on the beach in virtually no time at all. Rates at Sandals Royal Barbados start at $270 per person, per night based on double occupancy.

Cobblers Cove

Pink and white Caribbean chic is on display at Cobblers Cove, which was built in 1943, originally the private beach house of a well-heeled Barbadian. The boutique hotel has lots of sophisticated charm, with British touches such as daily afternoon tea served in the resort’s sitting room. With only 40 suites, Cobblers Cove provides attentive service and a relaxed atmosphere. Up the romance factor by booking one of the two-story cottages or one of the Colleton and Camelot suites in the original plantation house. These suites have impressive sea views and private rooftop plunge pools. Honeymooners take note: Cobblers Cove has a 12 years of age or older policy. Rates at Cobblers Cove during the low season begin at $645 for a Garden View Suite; during the high season rates for a Garden View climb to $1,115.

Sandy Lane

When it comes to over-the-top Bajan sophistication, the 112-room pink and perfect Sandy Lane takes the cake. This was the luxury resort that golf-legend Tiger Woods chose for his $1.5 million 2004 wedding to Elin Nordegren. The marriage may be history but the resort is still going strong. The Palladian-style beachfront hotel is loaded with luxe amenities and features, such as Rolls Royce airport transfers, a spa with hydrotherapy rooms, and the ultra-romantic open-air L’Acajou restaurant, which affords sunset views. Booking a one-bedroom Dolphin Suite would be a good choice for romance-minded couples since these provide lots of privacy and have spacious balconies overlooking the Caribbean. If honeymooners are also golfers, they’ll love teeing off on the resort’s three courses, including the famous Green Monkey course. Sandy Lane’s lead-in rate during the summer period is $1,200 per room, per night.

The House by Elegant Hotels

The House by Elegant Hotels lives up to its name, providing a welcoming atmosphere amid luxurious surroundings. The adults-only, boutique resort is located on the west coast of the island, on a stretch of sandy beach. With only 34 rooms, guests enjoy lots of personal touches. One of the resort’s strongest features is its attentive 24-hour service supplied by ambassadors (imagine a Caribbean-infused butler service) that are a combination of waiter and concierge. Honeymooners will enjoy such options as romantic dinners for two on the beach, afternoon tea, sundown catamaran rides and complimentary champagne breakfast at the resort’s Daphne’s restaurant. For romantic accommodations, honeymooners should consider booking one of the resort’s One Bedroom Ocean View Suites. The starting rate for The House by Elegant Hotels is currently $427 per night.

Sea-U Guesthouse

Barbados isn’t the least expensive destination in the Caribbean, although there are options for travelers bent on a Bajan honeymoon. While the nine-room Sea-U Guesthouse is not directly on the beach, it does have sea views and an easy breezy Caribbean vibe, with lots of natural touches, such as mahogany beds, rattan furnishings, and shuttered windows. Breakfast and fixed menu dinners are served in the property’s restaurant. The Sea-U Guesthouse would be an especially good choice for those honeymooners who are intent on getting out and exploring the island. Rates start from $96 per night.

